Why does Dawn Staley wear necklaces? Know special story behind South Carolina HC’s unique collection

Dawn Staley is one of the most stylish head coaches in women's basketball. She is often spotted wearing designer apparel from big brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and others. However, her necklaces always catch the attention of fans because they seem different from her usual styling. But there is a story behind those necklaces and it is a very touching one.

An Instagram post by Yahoo Sports on Sunday revealed how Staley developed the habit of wearing beads as necklaces. She met a seven-year-old cancer patient, Blakely Thompson, at the UVA Children's Hospital in 2023. The two soon developed a special bond and the little girl made the South Carolina head coach a special necklace with beads, which she still wears to this day.

Staley also revealed the reason she wears it daily:

It gives me perspective. I mean what we do is coach this game or play this game or just love up on this game that we love, when so many other people are going through much more deeper things than us."

Staley has gone on to add more necklaces to her collection as she continues to perform her magic for the South Carolina women's basketball team.

Dawn Staley addresses the crowd after South Carolina makes Final Four in NCAA Tournament

Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks' quest to win a second straight national championship title is still on course after the team defeated the Duke Blue Devils 54-50 on Sunday. Following the game, the 54-year-old coach addressed the crowd in Birmingham to thank them for making the team feel special.

“Birmingham, you made us feel welcome and I'm happy to speak for the other seven teams that are here. You made us feel special," Staley said. "You put women’s basketball on the map. So we appreciate you. If y’all get the bid again I hope we are here. To our fans, we cannot don't win this game without the energy you put into this building today."

"So I thank you. I'm always thanking you because you all always do your part. So thank you so much. We'll see you at Tampa.”

The Gamecocks had to rally late in the fourth quarter to beat a very tough Duke team. Staley, who has led South Carolina to three national titles, will try to continue her journey to a fourth title at Tampa.

They will face Monday night's winner of the Texas vs TCU game.

