Why is Derik Queen called 'Baby Jokic'? How the Maryland star earned the nickname

Maryland Terrapins' season has been driven by 2024 consensus five-star recruit Derik Queen, a member of the impressive “Crab-Five,” who is also called Baby Jokic.

His performance has helped the team earn a No. 4 Seed in March Madness after finishing second in the Big Ten (25-8) and reaching the semifinals of the Big Ten conference tournament.

The 2024 class No. 12 recruit made an instant impact after joining from Montverde Academy. The 20-year-old freshman has impressed with his offensive skills, averaging 16.3 points. 9.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.9% from the field and making 14.3% of his 3-point shots.

Queen showed he was a star from the get-go, recording 22 points and 20 rebounds in his college debut. He has already recorded 14 double-doubles before March Madness.

Considered by many as the best center in his class, he was voted by the media and coaches as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was named in the Big Ten All-Freshman and the Big Ten First Teams.

He has been pointed out by college basketball experts as a name to watch, while many believe he is NBA material. Queen has been referred to as the modern-day version of the traditional big man in the NBA, leading to comparisons with Nikola Jokic.

Why is Derik Queen called 'Baby Jokic'?

The name 'Baby Jokic' was given to the big center by WNBA All-Star Angel Reese after his performance in the Big Ten semifinals against Michigan.

Reese compared his style of play to that of Denver Nuggets’ Jokic, who is a three-time MVP in the NBA. Both players are deemed to be quite skillful despite their big frame, allowing them a level of control that the big centers are not known to have.

He is also quite good at passing like Jokic, contributing to his versatility, which sets him apart.

Derik Queen NBA Draft projection

The 2025 NBA Draft is edging closer and the conversations around the best prospects are starting to become louder.

While Duke’s Cooper Flagg, a fellow freshman, is seen as the prospective No. 1 pick, the Terrapins center is projected to be a respectable top 10 pick, with many having him between No. 7 and No. 10.

