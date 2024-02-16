Why was the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Long Island University game delayed? All you need to know about the situation at LIU

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights matchup with the LIU Sharks was delayed on Thursday. Originally scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off, the Knights were trapped in an elevator on their way from the locker room to the court.

John Fanta of FOX College Hoops shared a photo of firemen attempting to get the players out of the elevator, captioning the post:

"Breaking: Tonight’s game between Fairleigh Dickinson and Long Island University at LIU is in a delay because FDU players are stuck in an elevator coming from the locker room to the court. Firemen are on the scene trying to get FDU players out of the elevator now:"

Coleman Crawley spoke with Tyler Jamison on the floor as players warmed up, with the latter describing the scene as hot, noting that they were stuck for 15 minutes. The former took to Twitter with the footage, captioning the post:

"Hearing that it was extremely hot in the elevator and they were in there for 15 minutes. How is this going to impact Fairleigh Dickinson’s play? Seems rather unprecedented so I really can’t say"

The Knights entered the matchup with an 11-14 record and 5-5 in Northeast Conference play. Meanwhile, the Sharks sit at just 6-17 and 5-6 in conference play.

Why did the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights get national attention last season?

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights made college basketball history in the 2023 NCAA Tournament as they became the second #16 seed to knock off a #1 seed. After defeating the Texas Southern Tigers by a score of 84-61 in the First Four of the East bracket, the Knights were matched up against the Purdue Boilermakers.

While they entered the matchup as heavy underdogs, Fairleigh Dickinson pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in March Madness history. The Knights were able to defeat the Boilermakers by a score of 63-58. Making things even more shocking was their path to the NCAA Tournament as they did not win the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Instead, they received the conference's automatic bid as the Merrimack Warriors, who finished atop the regular season standings before defeating Fairleigh Dickinson in the conference title game, were ineligible for the tournament. Their magic ended in the next round, however, as they fell to the Florida Atlantic Owls by a score of 78-70.