Flau'jae Johnson was present but did not play as the LSU Tigers claimed a 101-87 win over the Florida Gators at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday. Johnson has been a consistent performer for LSU this season, but she was forced to miss the game against the Gators due to a shin injury.

Coach Kim Mulkey already revealed that Johnson would miss the game against Florida on March 2.

"We're going to rest her through the SEC Tournament because it doesn't affect us," Mulkey said, per USA Today. "She's dealt with shin inflammation since the Texas game. The doctor and trainer wouldn't shut her down because it's a pain tolerance thing."

This is a big miss for LSU, as Johnson has been their best player this season, averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. But her shin inflammation will keep her out of the court till the end of the SEC Tournament at least.

LSU has not revealed Johnson’s return date, but judging by coach Mulkey’s statement, she should be back just in time for the NCAA tournament. The tournament tips off on March 19, with the Tigers playing their first game two to three days later, giving Johnson roughly three weeks to recover from her injury.

With her unique skill set, coach Mulkey will be eager to have her on the court instead. With March madness coming, Johnson will also hope to be back quickly and lead her team through it.

LSU wins in Flau'jae Johnson's absence

Despite Flau'jae Johnson's absence, the Tigers were not weakened as Aneesah Morrow stepped up and produced an incredible performance, scoring a season-high 36 points on 15-of-21 shooting.

The 6-foot-1 power forward also added 14 rebounds with two assists to seal her 27th double-double of the season. Mikaylah Williams also contributed 16 points, while Miracle Sheppard added 12 points.

The win against the Gators took LSU to 28-4 and it also ensured that they beat their previous SEC tournament high of 99 points set against Tennessee in 1997.

While Johnson remains a big miss, the Tigers’ win over Florida shows that they can manage without her as it was only the fourth time that they scored 100 or more points.

