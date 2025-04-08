"Why would you go to a team you beat 3 times in a season": Fans react as Alabama star commits to Mark Pope's Kentucky in transfer portal

Mouhamed Dioubate will play for Mark Pope's Kentucky next season. The guard announced his transfer from Alabama to UK, On3 confirmed on Monday.

However, fans on social media were left rather puzzled with Dioubate leaving the Tide to join the Wildcats, especially since Alabama beat Kentucky thrice this past season.

"Why would you go somewhere that you beat 3 times in a season," one wrote.

"If you can beat them, join them?" another added.

"Why would he go to a team that lost by almost 20 to bama," a third commented.

A few others shared their emotional reactions to Dioubate leaving Alabama after two seasons with the program

"As a bama fan I love Mo, treat him well 💔" one wrote.

"Kentucky, y’all got a great player and great person in general," a user added.

"Well my heart is broken," a fan commented.

Image via tiponedits Instagram

Dioubate committed to Alabama in 2023 after playing at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He chose the Tide over offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Kansas State, Ohio State, St. John’s, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh.

In his first season with the Tide, Dioubate averaged 2.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game across 33 appearances. In his sophomore year, he was given more responsibility, and he recorded 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Dioubate helped the Tide qualify for the Elite Eight, where his team lost to Duke. Next season, it will be interesting to see how he fares under Pope's guidance at Kentucky

Mark Pope led Kentucky to the Sweet 16 in his first season as HC

Kentucky Wildcats HC Mark Pope - Source: Imagn

Kentucky hired Mark Pope in April 2024. He had quite a solid first season at the helm.

The Wildcats qualified for the NCAA Tournament, where they got the No. 3 seed. Kentucky beat Troy in the first round and took down Illinois in the second round.

However, Pope's Kentucky crashed out of March Madness following a 78-65 loss to Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

