"Why can't we be in that grouping": Kentucky HC Mark Pope makes his feelings known about potential Rick Pitino vs John Calipari matchup

Mark Pope's Kentucky secured a No. 3 seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, he appeared to be more thrilled at the possibility of two former Wildcats coaches, John Calipari and Rick Pitino, potentially going head-to-head in the second round of March Madness.

Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas could face Pitino's No. 2-seeded St. John's if both teams win their first-round games. Pope joined Matt Jones on his "Ky Sports Radio" show on Sunday and discussed the possibility of a Calipari-Pitino matchup and how he would have also loved to be a part of that bracket.

"This is not gonna be a popular take, I understand that," Pope said (0:21). "(But)'I'm like, why can't we be in the group? This is what the NCAA Tournament is supposed to be about. It's supposed to be about all the drama.

"So, we're going to have plenty of drama and I'm not complaining at all. Like, we're going to have all the drama we could possibly handle. You know, I love the storylines. It's good for the game, and you don't come to Kentucky if you're trying to run from the smoke. Listen, if I know anything about Coach P, he wants all the smoke, man. He wants all the smoke. Bring it!"

Calipari coached the Kentucky for 15 years before leaving in 2024. He led the program to the national championship in 2012 and was replaced by Pope last year.

Meanwhile, Pitino coached the Wildcats from 1989 to 1997 and led Kentucky to the 1996 national championship.

Mark Pope's Kentucky will face Troy in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

Mark Pope's Kentucky will face No. 14 seed Troy in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pope has led Kentucky to March Madness in his first season with the program and will aim to guide the team to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

