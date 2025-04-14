"Why does Hailey look so mad?": College hoops fans react to Hailey Van Lith's angry pose on top of the Empire State Building

Ahead of the WNBA draft on Monday, college draftees, including Hailey Van Lith, took a photograph on top of the Empire State Building.

On Monday, Yahoo Sports posted the video of Paige Bueckers, MiLaysia Fulwiley and others on Instagram and captioned it:

"2025 WNBA draftees on top of the Empire State Building ahead of the draft."

The post shows Van Lith in an angry pose during the photoshoot session, which grabbed the attention of fans.

"Why does Hailey look so mad?" one fan wrote in the comments.

"I'm sure Hailey just needs a cup of coffee. I understand that look," another fan wrote.

"Somebody check on Hailey lol," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Hailey Van Lith's angry pose (Credit: IG/@yahoosports)

"Hailey, you okay?" A fan wrote.

"Yoo wassup with Hailey," one fan wrote.

"Hailey really not trying to be there," another fan wrote.

The guard's college basketball journey at TCU concluded after the Horned Frogs' season ended with a 58–47 loss to Texas in the Elite Eight on Apr. 1. Despite the loss, she delivered an impressive performance with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Van Lith made history as the first college basketball player to reach the Elite Eight five times. This season, she averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for TCU.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Birmingham - Source: Getty

Hailey Van Lith speaks about the WNBA draft

Hailey Van Lith was at an event to celebrate her partnership with JLab. She unveiled the brand's latest audio products, including the JBuds Pods, Go Pods, and Epic Open Sport earbuds.

The guard was asked if she had any butterflies ahead of Monday’s draft. Van Lith explained that the experience was a blessing and claimed she was grateful for overcoming past hurdles.

She also expressed her excitement and confidence about the upcoming WNBA Draft Day.

“I’ve been playing at my peak.”

Meanwhile, Van Lith looks forward to the 2025 WNBA draft, which airs on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to ESPN, the TCU star's draft projection is expected to be either late first-round or early second-round, with some league insiders leaning toward the latter.

