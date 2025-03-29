Why did Hailey Van Lith transfer to TCU from LSU? Exploring potential reasons behind star guard's departure from Tigers' squad

Hailey Van Lith spent most of her college career in Louisville, then she moved to LSU, where she spent one year before making the switch to TCU. She went to the Tigers in search of a national title that had eluded her at Louisville, but she ultimately ended up in the transfer portal again after seeing her stock drop.

With one more collegiate year available to her following the time wasted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Lith took a last shot at redemption by teaming up with coach Mark Campbell.

Why did Hailey Van Lith decide to leave LSU?

Before talking about the possible reasons behind Van Lith’s departure from LSU, having an understanding of her journey from Louisville would provide a clearer context.

In the three years she spent with the Cardinals, Van Lith reached the Final Four in the 2021-22 season, which was her sophomore year, reaching the Elite Eight in the other two seasons.

However, a player of her quality wanted to have her hands on the national title, which was a reason she decided to join LSU. The Tigers had just won their first NCAA title and appeared to be building a dynasty.

"I think the culture of the team really drew me in. But then getting the chance to play for one of the best point guards ever in coach Mulkey and learn from her is something that's really valuable to me,” Van Lith said at the time via The Daily Advertiser.

However, things didn't go as planned, as the Tigers lost in the Elite Eight that year, with Van Lith receiving heavy criticism for failing to guard Iowa's Caitlin Clark in the loss.

Her numbers also dropped drastically, and she opted against her initial plan of entering the WNBA draft.

Why did Hailey Van Lith choose TCU?

It was time for Van Lith to move again, entering the transfer portal a year after joining LSU, as she was in need of redemption. Her stock dropped drastically following that poor performance against Clark, and she needed to restore pride in her name.

Speaking about the reason behind her choice of TCU, she said she just wanted a place of comfort.

"It was all a really good fit for me," Van Lith told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time. "And I felt really comfortable when I came for my visit. It was kind of a no-brainer."

"I wanted a year of college where I loved where I was at, and I loved who I was around, and I loved who I was when I was there," she added.

The move rejuvenated Van Lith. She led the Horned Frogs to their first Big 12 Conference regular season championship and was named the conference's player of the year and newcomer of the year, becoming the first person to win both awards in the same season.

Van Lith also led TCU to its first Big 12 tournament title and was named the most outstanding player.

Prior to her arrival, the program had not entered March Madness since 2010, but they earned a No. 2 Seed in the NCAA Tournament with her on the team.

