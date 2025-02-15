"Why do I feel dumber just by listening to this?": College hoops fans roast Karl Ravech for buying into false SEC narrative during Alabama-Texas game

It's just not players, coaches, and officials who make mistakes. Anybody missing that point got a quick re-education as the usually erudite ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech dropped a zinger. Late in Wednesday's Texas/Alabama battle, Ravech attempted to make a point about the SEC's status among conferences when things went south.

Ad

Karl Ravech with a groaner

"Since January 4 into Tuesday, the SEC teams are 82-82. It's not as if one team or two teams... they're 82-82. There's no ability to pull away, there's no dominant group of teams."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After Ravech's Mistake, Fans Clap Back

Unfortunately, whatever attempt at logic Ravech made fell flat. All of the teams of the SEC, like every other conference, have been engaged in conference play during that span. Every conference has exactly a .500 record because in each conference game, one conference team wins and another loses. Needless to say, fans were quick to weigh in on Ravech's mistake.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Plenty of other fans and sites weighed in on Ravech's surprising gaffe.

"That Karl Ravech audio is just ridiculous. I wish he was kidding but you can tell he’s bought in and finds it fascinating that nobody has pulled away," noted one fan.

"I’m not a mathematician but if the SEC played 82 SEC basketball games so far this season then wouldn’t the league overall record be 82-82. Someone might want to share that little nugget of information with Karl Ravech," noted another fan.

Ad

One website extended the point...

Expand Tweet

Ad

For his part, Ravech owned his mistake.

"4 hours after landing, and reading all of the responses. It is overwhelming. I will heed the advice of my X friends and take the “L.” My bad, my mistake. Always appreciate the feedback and grateful for the audience. A bunch of huge games left, let’s enjoy them," wrote Ravech on X.

Ad

Ravech's career

Ravech has been a fixture at ESPN since his hiring by the network in 1993. His background extends most deeply into baseball. He was an anchor on the network's popular SportsCenter for approximately a decade and a half.

In 2017, Ravech began covering college basketball consistently for ESPN. He has increasingly broadcast more SEC basketball games in recent seasons. In his defense, Ravech was in the final minute of a 22-point blowout and was struggling for something interesting to discuss.

Ad

Still, it was a surprising moment for a broadcasting veteran of the other three decades to fall into a logic trap. At the end of the day, despite the chorus against his ill-thought comment, Ravech has owned his mistake and is doubtlessly looking forward to moving on.

What do you think about Ravech's work at ESPN? Share your take on his mistake below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here