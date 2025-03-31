"WHY IS SHE STILL IN COLLEGE?" - Fans react as TCU's Sedona Prince gears up for Elite Eight matchup against Texas

On Saturday, TCU forward Sedona Prince helped to lead the No. 2-seeded Horned Frogs to a 71-62 win over the No. 3-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sweet 16. Her next challenge is a showdown against her former team, the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns, in the Elite Eight on Tuesday evening.

Sedona Prince was a McDonald's All-American and was recruited by then-Texas Longhorns coach Karen Aston from Liberty Hill High School, Texas, in 2018. She did not get to play a game after sustaining a serious leg injury.

Prince is in her seventh year of college basketball. After she redshirted her freshman season due to injury, she sat out the 2019-2020 season after transferring to the Oregon Ducks, as the NCAA denied her immediate eligibility. She also missed the 2022-2023 season due to a torn elbow ligament. Now at TCU, the forward is in her final year of eligibility, granted through the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver.

On X, college basketball fans gave mixed reactions to Prince still being available for the clash against her former team.

Some fans were kinder in their assessment of Prince's career.

"She found the right Texas team for her," one fan tweeted.

"Hardly a revenge game when she was injured the entire year," another fan tweeted.

"Redemption game for her. Revenge is not a good motive," one fan tweeted.

Why Sedona Prince left Texas

Sedona Prince had a rocky time in Texas in 2019 and she sustained a lower right leg fracture as a freshman, which led to two surgeries, with the second one causing a life-threatening infection.

On Sunday, during an interview with Sports Illustrated, the TCU Horned Frogs forward revealed why she left Texas.

"I don't think I really realized how much it affected me until probably this year, to be honest," Prince said. "Texas was my dream school growing up, it was my family. And I don't really want those details in it, because it was a long time ago.

"But it was a very, very difficult year for me as a young woman, as a young player, to be thinking I was growing family and to be what I was. I held a lot in my heart, my soul. I didn't know that I was turned around for a long time."

After leaving the University of Texas without ever playing for the Longhorns, Prince joined the Oregon Ducks (2019-2022) before she left for TCU in 2023, culminating in an Elite Eight meeting with her former team.

Despite the hard times she faced, Prince revealed her feelings towards her former team.

"I have no hard feelings," Prince said. "I've healed from it. It shaped me into the right person. I'm so grateful, I truly am, for that year and where it led me to go to Oregon, you know, to leave college and to come here."

Sedona Prince has emerged as one of the nation's top players for the Horned Frogs, accomplishing this during her unprecedented seventh year in college basketball.

