Why was the IU game delayed? Exploring the reason behind the sudden mid-game evacuation

Indiana Hoosiers took on Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game was off to a great start with the Hoosiers dominating and taking the lead. However, everything was paused for some time mid-way through the game.

During the second half, with 10:06 remaining on the clock, the game hit a pause as officials and security were seen evacuating the fans and players out of the Assembly Hall.

At the time of publishing, the reason stated was fire alarms that went off in the hall with no further explanations.

The game was delayed for 20 minutes, after which fans filed back into the arena with things resuming after a five-minute warmup. At the time of the pause, both teams were tied at 54 points thanks to brilliant back-to-back layups from Wisconsin's John Blackwell.

Indiana takes the game home with a hard-fought win

Aside from the minor hiccup, the game went by smoothly as both teams tried their best to win. The Hoosiers had a great kickoff as they started with a four-point lead, which at one point was widened to 15 points. The first half was wrapped up with a 33-38 lead.

In the second half, Wisconsin seemed to have gotten its act together as they tried to catch up. They eventually tied before the game hit a stop. When they returned, the contest switched to an edge-of-the-seat thriller mode, as both teams tried their best to outscore the other.

The scoreboard was tied at multiple points, with no assured winner. With just 25 seconds on the clock, Mackenzie Mgbako made two free throws, giving Indiana the boost they needed and breaking the tie. The Hoosiers maintained the four-point lead for the remaining seconds. Still, the Badgers tried to win but fell short as Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn attempted and failed three tries at a 3-point jumper.

Indiana was carried by Kel'el Ware, who put up 27 points with eleven rebounds and 5 blocks. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako each put up fourteen points with eight and two rebounds, respectively. Wisconsin had four players who scored in the double-digits as they tried to salvage a win.

With this loss, the Badgers occupy the fourth position on the Big Ten standings with a 10-6 and an overall 18-9 record. Indiana, on the other hand, is third last with 6-10 and an overall 14-13 record.

