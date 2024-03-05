Why was Jalen Cook suspended? Exploring the reasons behind LSU guard's suspension

LSU Tigers guard Jalen Cook was suspended by the team with just one week left in the regular season.

Cook returned to LSU this season after transferring from Tulane after two seasons. His first year at college was at LSU but he left after his freshman season.

On Monday, Tigers head coach Matt McMahon announced during his press conference he has suspended Jalen Cook.

“As you saw on Saturday, Jalen Cook was not with the team at Vanderbilt, he’s currently suspended from the team for a failure to meet the standards that I have in place for the program,” McMahon told the media on Monday.

The suspension as McMahon said is due to failure to meet the team standards, but what exactly he did is uncertain. With LSU having just two games left this season, it's uncertain if Cook will return to the team.

Cook is yet to comment on the matter, and whether or not he will is to be seen.

Jalen Cook's LSU tenure

Cook missed the first 10 games this season due to eligibility reasons. The guard was a focal point of the LSU Tigers' offense.

However, last month, Cook came off the bench, but McMahon said at the time it was for no reason other than for needing a spark:

“I thought we needed a change and really that’s all there is to it. Everyone gets so concerned with who starts, who does this, who does that. The ultimate goal is just for us to find ways to win and for each player to perform at their very best.

"So sometimes a change, whether that’s coming off the bench to where you get to see what’s happening on the floor, helps you refocus.”

Cook is averaging 15.6 PPG this season, while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3. He's also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

