Why was Kelvin Sampson ejected? Looking at Houston HC's recent back-and-forth with officials

Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson was ejected on Tuesday night.

Houston earned a 79-63 win over Oklahoma State at home, but the Cougars coach received the ejection despite his team being up over 20 points.

Sampson walked across the court to scream at one referee before yelling at the others, which resulted in his ejection.

Expand Tweet

Following the game, Kelvin Sampson refused to comment on what made him so angry to get ejected due to the potential fine he may receive.

“I have no thoughts,” Sampson said, via New York Post. “If I say something, answer your question and they fine me $25,000, what part of $25,000 are you willing to pay? So, don’t ask me silly questions because it’s a $25,000 fine if I tell the truth. So I can’t, so don’t ask me. I learned that from (Baylor athletic director) Mack Rhoades.”

Due to the potential fine, Sampson wouldn't elaborate on his ejection and was just pleased his team got the win.

Houston atop the Big 12 standings

The Houston Cougars improved to 20-3 with their victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

In the win over the Cowboys, Houston was led by Jamal Shead, who scored 23 points. After the game, Sampson praised his guard.

“These guys follow (Jamal),” Sampson said, via The Oklahoman. “He has such great control of the game. When the ball is in his hands, when the ball is not in his hands. We’ve had some great leaders here. … Jamal’s the best leader we’ve had. Our kids respect him because he works hard in practice every day, too, so that gives him credibility.”

With the triumph, the Cougars returned to the win column in a big way after a 78-65 loss to Kansas on Saturday, which snapped their five-game win streak.

It was an important win for Houston, who remains in first place in the Big 12 standings with a 7-3 record.

“It was a good win,” Sampson said. “In this league, they’re all great wins because they all count the same. For us, it’s a good bounce back.”

The Cougars are now set to go on the road to play Cincinnati on Saturday. Houston has eight games left in its season before March Madness kicks off.

Houston will end its regular season at home on March 9 against Kansas in a massive game for the bracket in March Madness.