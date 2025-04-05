Why did LJ Cryer transfer from Baylor to Houston? Exploring potential reasons behind star guard's departure from Bears' squad

LJ Cryer made a big decision to transfer from the Baylor Bears to the Houston Cougars in 2023. It turned out to be a successful move as he helped the latter reach the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Cryer and the Cougars are preparing for a matchup against Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils. Tip-off is set for 8:49 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Cryer played a significant role in helping Houston reach the national semifinals. But it's also intriguing that he left a program that has a knack for making deep runs in the tournament. Here is why he decided to depart from Baylor.

Ad

Trending

Why did LJ Cryer decide to leave Baylor?

LJ Cryer spent three seasons with the Baylor Bears, earning minutes over the years. He even got the full-time starting job for the 2022-23 campaign, where he averaged 15 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

However, after the season ended, Cryer decided to enter the transfer portal. He told 247Sports that he wanted a reset due to his experience at Baylor not being ideal.

Ad

“I am looking for a fresh start,” Cryer said. “My time at Baylor has been a lot of ups and downs. I feel like it is time for me to move on personally and I am just looking for a great fit that will let me play both guard positions.”

He left Baylor with a national championship he won while coming off the bench as a freshman. However, he understood he needed a new beginning.

Ad

Why did LJ Cryer choose Houston?

It didn't take long for LJ Cryer to make his decision on his next school, transferring to the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars were coming off an exit in the Sweet 16 of the tournament. They looked for a player who could take them to the next level, which happened to be Cryer.

Luckily for Houston, there was the hometown connection they had with Cryer. He played at Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas. It was an area close to the city, meaning a move close to his hometown would have been reasonable.

Ad

Adding Cryer turned out to be successful for the Cougars. He averaged 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, including 41.9% from beyond the arc. This proved helpful in them having a 34-4 overall record as they reached the Final Four for the first time since 2021.

Going through what may be the last year of his collegiate career, Cryer will look to end it with a second national championship title in this year's Final Four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here