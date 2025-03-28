Why Lucas Oil Stadium is hosting Kentucky vs. Tennessee? March Madness game in a football stadium explained

Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, is set to welcome college basketball this weekend and is undergoing a major transformation to accommodate the Sweet 16 games.

Lucas Oil Stadium will see No. 1 Houston face No. 4 Purdue, while No. 2 Tennessee will take on No. 3 Kentucky.

Why Lucas Oil Stadium is hosting Kentucky vs. Tennessee?

This event was moved to Lucas Oil because Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the usual basketball venue in Indianapolis, is hosting high school state finals.

In fact, in the later stages of the NCAA Tournament, some games, particularly in the Sweet 16 and beyond, take place in professional football stadiums.

To make the venue basketball-friendly, about half of the stadium has been sectioned off with curtains, improving shooting conditions and visibility for players looking ahead.

This stadium last hosted NCAA Tournament games in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when attendance was heavily restricted. This stadium is familiar with hosting high-profile basketball events, having previously been the site of the Final Four in 2010, 2015 and 2021. The 2021 event took place with limited fan attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

How Lucas Oil Stadium was transformed for March Madness

According to Fox 59, the playing surface is built using 262 high-grade northern hard maple panels sourced from Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Connor Sports, the official court provider for the NCAA, handled the court's production and installation.

Zach Ribery, the marketing director for Connor Sports, said:

“The floor you’re seeing right here actually came from sustainably harvested wood about a year ago,” Ribery said via Fox 59.

Lucas Oil Stadium capacity and seating for basketball games

Lucas Oil Stadium has a football capacity of around 67,000, which can expand to 70,000 for special events. However, for basketball, the layout is altered to create a more suitable environment for the game.

Purdue fans are expected to occupy the major portion of the audience, as the Boilermakers will be playing in their home state, giving them a slight home-court advantage.

Lucas Oil Stadium bag policy

According to the website of Lucas Oil Stadium, the bag policy for events is as follows:

“The Clear Bag Policy is implemented at all Indianapolis Colts events and other events as determined by the promoter. Patrons are allowed to carry one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed the dimensions 12” by 6” by 12” or a one-gallon size clear plastic freezer bag. Fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand.”

Exceptions are made for medical equipment and supplies, including breast pumps, though these items will still be subject to security screenings. Other bags, including diaper bags, must comply with the clear bag policy. Families are allowed to bring a clear bag for each member.

