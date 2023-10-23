Why was Mackenzie Mgbako arrested? Taking a closer look at charges slapped against IU player

Indiana University freshman basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako found himself in hot waters when he was reportedly arrested at a Taco Bell parking lot in the early hours of Sunday morning. The charges against him include criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both classified as Class A misdemeanors.

The Bloomington Police Department arrested Mgbako for an incident at the Taco Bell on East Third Street. Managers at the establishment reported that he had refused to leave the property. Mgbako was allegedly denied service in the drive-through lane due to his discourteous behavior, including cursing at and being rude to employees.

Initially, Mgbako did not disclose his identity, but he eventually provided his name to the officers on duty. The police requested him to move his vehicle from the drive-through lane.

Mgbako complied by parking in a designated space. However, when officers instructed him to leave the property, he refused. This led to the officers booking him on a preliminary trespassing charge.

The situation escalated when he declined to exit his vehicle upon arrest. The police officers had to break the passenger side window with a baton to unlock the doors and remove him forcibly. After that, Mackenzie Mgbako was placed in handcuffs and transported to Monroe County Jail.

Mgbako posted bond early in the morning and was released at 5:25 a.m. The IU athletic department is closely monitoring the situation, with a spokesperson stating:

"We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Who is Mackenzie Mgbako?

Mackenzie Mgbako is a college basketball player for the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Conference. He attended the Gill St. Bernard's School in Gladstone, New Jersey. During his junior year, Mgbako put up impressive stats, averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

For his senior year, he moved to Roselle Catholic High School, where he made a sudden impact with his talent and skills. Not going unnoticed, Mgbako was selected to play in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

He faced an ankle injury earlier this year that sidelined him for a month, but Mackenzie Mgbako maintained a strong performance. He averaged 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 16 games.

Mgbako earned the status of a consensus five-star recruit and was recognized as one of the top players in the 2023 class by major recruiting services. He originally committed to Duke Blue Devils during his junior year. The American-Nigerian prospect had offers from notable schools like Kentucky, Ohio State and Memphis.

However, he later left Duke, obtaining a release from his National Letter of Intent from the school. Mackenzie Mgbako decided to commit to playing college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers over Kansas.