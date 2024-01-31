Why did Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard slap Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft? Looking at past NCAA game scuffle

Juwan Howard has found himself on the hot seat as the Michigan Wolverines are off to a slow start to the season and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament again. But, this isn't the first time during his tenure that he has found his name in rumors of being fired.

During the 2021-2022 season, Howard was involved in an altercation after Michigan's 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Wolverines coach slapped Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the handshake line.

The altercation began when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard grabbed Howard's right elbow, attempting to speak with him. The former 'Fab Five' member, who allegedly was not happy with Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in a game that was out of reach, grabbed the Badgers' coach shirt, leading to a heated discussion.

Amid the players, assistant coaches, and police officers attempting to separate the two, Howard slapped Krabbenhoft in the head.

He released a statement following the incident, stating:

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry. I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joel Krabbenhoft and his family, too."

The statement continued:

"Lastly, I speak a lot being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this will mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

Juwan Howard was suspended for the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000. He was reinstated ahead of the postseason, however, the team lost in the Sweet Sixteen.

How has Juwan Howard performed in his coaching career?

Following a successful playing career, Juwan Howard immediately transitioned into a role as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat. He spent six seasons there before being named head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater.

Howard has led the Wolverines to an 86-62 record in his five seasons. They have reached the NCAA Tournament just twice in his tenure and are in danger of missing the tournament once again.