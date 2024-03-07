Why was Mike Davis fired? Exploring the potential reasons behind Detroit Mercy HC's removal

Detroit Mercy fired head coach Mike Davis after six seasons. The team went a miserable 1-31 this season, according to Jeff Goodman.

Davis' firing is owing to Mercy's disastrous 2023–24 season, during which they won only one game. Their only win came on February 14 at home against IUPUI, and they were eliminated from the Horizon League Tournament in the first round on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

According to The Detroit News, Davis had one year left on his contract; the school said the exit was a mutual agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.

“On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank Coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy,” athletic director Robert Vowels said in a statement. “We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues.”

The school says the search for a replacement is underway as the school wants to get Detroit Mercy back to being competitive.

“It’s essential that UDM has a strong and competitive men’s basketball program for the city of Detroit, the University community, our alumni, supporters and friends and most of all for our student-athletes,” school president Donald Taylor said.

Under Davis, Detroit Mercy went 60-119 overall and 44-65 in conference play.

Mike Davis' coaching career

Mike Davis began his college basketball career in 1989 as an assistant coach with Miles.

His first head coaching gig happened in 2000 at Indiana and he was there until 2006. He then coached at UAB and Texas Southern before joining Detroit Mercy.

Davis had a 115-79 record at Indiana and finished second in 2001-02. He went 122-73 at UAB and 115-89 at Texas Southern over six seasons.

Poll : Are you surprised Detroit Mercy fired Mike Davis? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion