Why was Mohamed Wague suspended? Exploring the reasons  behind the Alabama forward's suspension by the SEC

Alabama forward Mohammed Wague has been suspended for one game by the SEC after the Crimson Tide's most recent win against the Florida Gators. The 6-foot-10 junior out of the Bronx had been a part of the team's second unit all season.

As for the reason for the suspension, here's a video posted on X showing why:

Expand Tweet

While going for a loose ball after what looks to be a missed rebound or field goal, Mohammed Wague notably goes to the floor and seemingly aims and lands an elbow to the head of Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon. The latter was seen clearly in pain afterward, holding the back of his head after the hit.

Wague was reportedly not called for a foul on the play (via ESPN). After the suspension was handed down, Alabama head coach Nate Oats had this to say:

"We received the discipline for Mo from the SEC and agree with the suspension. After reviewing the film, the penalty is understandable and appropriate."

Details on Mohammed Wague's suspension

Mohammed Wague's suspension by the SEC was on the grounds of the NCAA ruling his elbow to Condon's head as a "fighting act." As shared by Sports Illustrated, the act is officially defined by the league as follows:

"An act of fighting is a confrontation involving one or more players, coaches or other team personnel wherein (but not limited to) a fist, hand, arm, foot, knee or leg is used to combatively strike the other individual."

Judging by the way Mohammed Wague clearly didn't go for the ball in the play, one could say that the sanction was appropriate. Things could have been different if he showed he was going for the ball and an inadvertent elbow was thrown while he fought for possession. But that was never the case here.

With an act like this, the NCAA requires a player to be suspended for the next regular season game. This means that Wague won't be seeing action in Alabama's upcoming game against the #17-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. For now, though, perhaps the Crimson Tide could afford to just absorb this suspension, considering the limited contributions that Wague brings.

As a second-unit guy, he hasn't been too productive for Alabama this season--barely seeing action on the floor. He only averages 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, and his best game all year was a six-point performance in the Tide's 99-67 destruction of Mississippi State.