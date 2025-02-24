  • home icon
  "Why now?" "This is crazy": Fans left confused as Utah fires HC Craig Smith ahead of Big 12 Tournament

"Why now?" "This is crazy": Fans left confused as Utah fires HC Craig Smith ahead of Big 12 Tournament

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 24, 2025 21:06 GMT
Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith during a game against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith during a game against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Utah men's basketball team has been unsuccessful in its first season in the Big 12, and the university has fired coach Craig Smith. NCAA basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported on Monday that the Utes are parting ways with Smith, effective immediately.

Utah is 15-12, including a 7-9 mark in the Big 12.

Utah insider Steve Bartle wrote an article about the breaking news and shared it to X Monday afternoon. Fans replied with shock and confusion.

Many seemed confused as to why Utah would fire its coach with the Big 12 Tournament just around the corner.

"Why now?"
An X user questions why Utah would fire Smith now.
"That doesn't make sense there are still games to play. Why not wait until the season is over to make a decision."
A reply questions why Utah is firing Smith before the season is over.
Others replied only with shows of shock.

"This is crazy."
A reply calls the firing of Smith "crazy."
"Insane to fire him right before the season ends."
An X user argues that it's "insane" for Utah to fire Smith before the season ends.
"WOW"
A fan replies to the news that Smith is getting fired
Craig Smith's tenure at Utah

Craig Smith came to Utah in March 2021 after spending three seasons leading Utah State. He guided the Aggies to back-to-back conference tournament titles before taking his talent to Utah. The seasoned coach, who also spent four seasons with South Dakota, had improved in each season with the Utes.

In his first season at Utah, Smith led the team to five straight victories to start the year. The team ended up with an 11-20 record, but big man Branden Carlson earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors while Lazar Stefanovic appeared on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

NCAA Basketball: Utah at Cincinnati - Source: Imagn
Utah finished above .500 in Smith's second season with a 17-15 record. The Utes were 8-3 in their first 11 Pac-12 game but finished 10-10 in conference play after injury issues. Smith continued to improve in the 2023-24 season, leading his team to a 22-15 record. Utah went 17-2 at home last season, its best home record since going undefeated at home in 1999-2000.

This season, Utah made the switch to the Big 12. Smith's squad opened the season with four consecutive nonconference wins but are now 7-9 in conference. Notably, the Utes picked up a win over No. 17 Kansas on Feb. 15.

Smith has gotten better with each season at Utah, but with the team now competing in Big 12, it just wasn't enough.

