"Why do you have to practice for two hours?": Texas HC Vic Schaefer takes subtle dig at Greg Sankey following seed-deciding "coin toss"

Texas coach Vic Schaefer took a subtle jab at Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey over the coin flip that determined the SEC Tournament seed between the No. 1 Longhorns and No. 6 South Carolina.

After the two teams finished the regular season tied for first place in the league standings with identical 15-1 records, the tiebreaker came down to a rare coin flip, as per conference policy. South Carolina won the coin toss, which gave them the No. 1 seed, while Texas received the No. 2 seed.

Texas won the regular season finale against Florida by 72-46 on Sunday. After the game, Schaefer expressed his concern in a postgame press conference about Greg Sankey saying he had been working on the toss for two hours.

"So what was he practicing? Was he practicing for South Carolina to be heads up or Texas?" Schaefer said. "I mean, why do you have to practice for two hours? What are you trying to get accomplished?

"And I'm not Kirby Smart. I'm not gonna write, you know, hang him out. But I don't understand why does it take two hours to practice flipping a coin, unless you've got some motivation for that. Just saying."

Following their comfortable win over the Gators at Moody Center in Austin, and after celebrating their SEC regular-season co-championship with Dawn Staley's South Carolina, as well as their senior day, they waited for the coin flip. Sankey then appeared on the SEC Network to conduct the coin toss.

Expand Tweet

Vic Schaefer guides Texas to sharing Southeastern Conference regular season title

In its first season as a member of the SEC, the Texas Longhorns came away with a share of the regular season title. They have only suffered two losses throughout the season — one in conference play against South Carolina on Jan. 12 and one against No. 3 Notre Dame.

Vic Schaefer, who joined the program in 2020 after a successful stint at Mississippi State guiding them to two Final Four appearances, has transformed the Longhorns into a national powerhouse.

It had been over 20 years since Texas took a conference title before his arrival — the last one came in 2004. In only his second season Schaefer guided Texas to the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Championship after 19 years of drought.

In 2023, the Longhorns became the Big 12 regular-season champions and this year co-champions of the SEC.

