“Why Purdue so high?”: College hoops fans fuming with early Top 25 feat. Houston, UConn and more

ESPN released an early version of its Top 25 men's college basketball teams for next season, with Purdue ranked No. 2, leading to several reactions from fans.
"I’m ready for next year 👀🔥 Who’s your way-too-early pick to win it all?" SLAM University posted on Instagram.
The top five teams consist of Houston at No. 1, followed by Purdue, Louisville, UConn and then Michigan.
Fans reacted to Matt Painter's team being in the No. 2 position.
"Why Purdue so high," one fan said.
"Tennessee at 21 😭," lamented another fan.
"What Auburn at 12," a fan expressed shock.
"Kentucky should be 1, tbh 🤔," one fan suggested.
"How can Florida win and go to 19," another fan commented.
"Purdue overrated yearly," a fan posted.
The Purdue Boilermakers (24-12) finished sixth in the Big Ten. They reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed but crashed out in the Sweet 16, losing 62-60 to the No. 1 seed and eventual runner-up Houston Cougars (33-4).
Purdue coach speaks about recruit Oscar Cluff
The Boilermakers have started their preparation for the new season and have recruited a top player from the transfer portal. The team landed 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke about the recruitment of the center and what he brings to the team.
"When you get into the portal, you're trying to add pieces and add a physicality," Painter told Field of 68. "We weren't a great rebounding team (this season). We were able to help ourselves there, able to help our physicality. We're very fortunate to land somebody of that stature, but to also give us that need.
"That was the thing with Daniel Jacobsen coming back, Trey Kaufman-Renn having a great year, just trying to solidify our front line and hopefully make a deep run again next year."
Cluff had a standout season at South Dakota State, averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while ranking second in rebounds and offensive rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.2 assists per contest.
