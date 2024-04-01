Why was Rick Barnes fired from Texas? Taking a look at Tennessee HC's coaching past

Rick Barnes has turned things around for the Tennessee Volunteers in his nine years with the program. He led the Vols to just the second Elite Eight in program history. Barnes has had previous stints leading the George Mason Patriots, Providence Friars, Clemson Tigers and Texas Longhorns. His current role has marked his second-longest tenure of any of his stops, trailing only his 17 seasons spent leading the Longhorns.

Despite reaching the NCAA Tournament in 16 of those seasons, including one Final Four trip, Barnes was unceremoniously fired following the 2014-15 season. While he also led the program to three Elite Eights and five Sweet 16s, Texas had failed to advance past the opening weekend of March Madness in his final seven seasons, leading to his dismissal.

Barnes finished his tenure with a 402-180 record that included leading the Longhorns to just their third Final Four in program history. Texas also won three Big 12 regular-season championships during his tenure, while Barnes won four Big 12 Coach of the Year awards.

Despite firing their long-time coach for failing to reach the Sweet Sixteen, the Longhorns did not find immediate success. They reached the Sweet 16 for just the first time since his departure in 2023.

How did Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers perform in the Elite Eight?

Rick Barnes was looking to lead the Tennessee Volunteers to their first Final Four in program history when they faced the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. They were unsuccessful in doing so, however, as they were defeated 72-66. Dalton Knecht led the way for the Volunteers; however, he was their only player to score in double figures.

The consensus first-team All-American finished with 37 points and three rebounds while shooting 14 of 31, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 3-4 from the free-throw line. His effort was not enough against the Boilermakers, who were led by a consensus first-team All-American of their own.

Zach Edey finished with 40 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 13 of 21 from the field and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Following the loss, Barnes praised his team in comments shared by Wes Rucker of 247, who tweeted:

"#Vols coach Rick Barnes: I can't begin to tell you how special this group was to coach. When people see the name Tennessee now, they know they're in for a fight."

Expand Tweet