Why was Rodney Terry fired? Exploring potential reasons behind Texas HC parting way with Longhorns

On Sunday, Texas Longhorns fired coach Rodney Terry from the program. He took over once Chris Beard was arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2022 and led the program to an Elite Eight appearance that season.

Terry has a 62-37 record, including 27-27 in conference play between the Big 12 and SEC. But what are some reasons that the school decided to part ways? Let's take a closer look at what could have been brewing.

Why was Rodney Terry fired?

Since Rick Barnes left the program in 2015, the Texas Longhorns are having their fourth coach on the sidelines so they need to find a consistent coach to lead the team.

The season wasn't pretty

In the second season, Rodney Terry's team finished 19-16 (6-12 SEC) and were 13th in the Southeastern Conference with a season marred by inconsistencies. Texas struggled to pass the basketball, as their 12.9 assists per game ranking tied for 271st in the country, and their 35.7 total rebounds per game was 183rd in the NCAA.

The Longhorns had some talent and seemingly made the NCAA Tournament by the skin of their teeth as a First Four program and seemingly made it through their SEC Tournament success. With the program having so many issues, it seems that a change in the voice of the program was needed.

That First Four game was significant

The Longhorns lost in the First Four to the Xavier Musketeers 86-80 despite having a 62-52 lead with 12 minutes remaining. In the final 12 minutes, the Longhorns were on the wrong side of a 34-18 run to end the game and have their season end before the Round of 64.

The Longhorns' brass seemingly believed the team had a coaching issue more than anything and Rodney Terry took the fall for the lack of closing that game out.

