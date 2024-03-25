Why did Shaka Smart leave Texas? Marquette HC's professional coaching career explored 

Shaka Smart achieved success at every school he has coached at during his 15 seasons as a college basketball head coach. His track record speaks for itself, boasting a 346-171 record (669 W-L%) in 517 games in NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball.

He has had coaching stints at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Texas. He is currently at Marquette, where he has recently led the Golden Eagles to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament.

After Smart's incredible six-season run with VCU, which led to the mid-major team to a Final Four appearance in 2011, the Wisconsin native was hired by the Texas Longhorns to coach the team in the Big 12. This was a bigger school in a bigger conference.

After spending six seasons with the Longhorns, there are speculations on why Smart left Texas for Marquette.

Why did Shaka Smart leave Texas?

Shaka Smart spent six seasons with the Longhorns.

For Smart's Longhorns, expectations were high entering the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Texas was seeded No. 3 in the East Region, the team's highest seeding since 2008.

Aspirations after gaining momentum as Big 12 champions disappeared after the Longhorns suffered a 53-52 monumental upset against the No. 14-seeded Abilene Christian in the second round of March Madness.

Following the loss, Smart's future with the Texas Longhorns became uncertain.

Smart signed a multi-year contract to be the head coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles after the season.

Shaka Smart's history with the Texas Longhorns

Shaka Smart agreed to coach with the University of Texas after signing a contract that paid him, at least, $21.7 million in seven years. Before his tenure with Texas, Smart was on a $1.2 million per year contract with VCU for eight seasons.

Going to Texas had a lot of benefits for Smart. He was able to recruit better talent, signing prospects who went on to play in the NBA. Some of the college players he recruited that went pro are: Mo Bamba, Jarett Allen, Jericho Sims, Jaxson Hayes, Kai Jones, Donovan Williams, and Greg Brown. However, signing elite talent didn't immediately translate in the win column.

Smart had a rocky start after taking over in Austin. Although he led the team to a 20-13 season, and an NCAA tournament appearance in his first season with the Longhorns in 2016, the team went 11-22 in his second season, his first losing season.

In six seasons with the Longhorns, Smart steered Texas to three NCAA tournament appearances, a Big 12 championship, and a 109-86 win-loss record (55.9% win percentage).

Although this is an impressive resume, it was not be enough for Texas fans with high expectations.

Smart's predecessor, longtime Texas head coach Rick Barnes, coached for 17 seasons and only missed March Madness once. He and his team won multiple regular-season champsionships, including a trip to the Final Four in 2003.