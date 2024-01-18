Why is TCU vs K-State women's basketball game canceled? Reasons behind latest Big 12 decision

TCU and new coach Mark Campbell charged out to a dream 14-0 start this season. But their fortune took a sudden turn in Big 12 play, as injuries plagued the Horned Frogs, leading to four straight losses.

Things have gotten so bad injury-wise that the conference canceled their upcoming contests against Kansas State and Iowa State. A once-promising beginning under Campbell has given way to an injury bug derailing momentum and now forcing postponements.

Why is TCU vs. K-state women's basketball game canceled?

TCU's next two games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday. The Horned Frogs were scheduled to play at No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and at No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

"TCU’s next two women’s basketball games, scheduled for Jan. 17 against Kansas State and Jan. 20 at Iowa State, have been canceled as TCU does not have enough available players," a statement from Big 12 read.

TCU also swiftly issued a statement on the matter.

"TCU's Women's Basketball games vs. K-State and Iowa State have been canceled due to injuries within the program and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes," the Horned Frogs stated.

Neither game will be made up, and in accordance with Big 12 rules, both cancelations will count as a forfeit. This decision will not impact overall records, but Kansas State and Iowa State will each get a win in the league standings. They are both now leading the conference with 6-0 records.

The Horned Frogs will pick up two Big 12 losses and hold a 1-6 conference record.

Injuries have piled up for TCU

TCU's Jaden Owens tore her ACL

Injuries have been piling up for TCU, with the latest addition being guard Jaden Owens. Just a day before TCU announced the forfeits, Owens said she would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. She suffered the setback in a non-contact injury during a Jan. 13 game against Houston.

Before her injury, Owens averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 6.8 assists per game. The starting guard's absence only further depleted TCU's roster.

She joins talented center Sedona Prince on the sideline, whose season was abruptly halted after she dislocated her finger in early January.

