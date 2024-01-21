"Why tf did Bronny James pick that sh*t college": College hoops fans demand instant transfer of USC guard as Trojans give up 15 turnovers at halftime

Bronny James’ start to life at USC has been a rough one. The point guard suffered a cardiac arrest in practice during the offseason, ruling him out for a couple of months. Since returning to action in December, he's been unable to secure the starting berth within the Trojans’ team.

Although the youngster has started the last three games as a result of injuries to the team, he's been far from impressive. The pressure to live up to expectations borne out of his father’s name has been a massive obstacle for the youngster and has contributed to his struggles.

While a section of fans believe Bronny James is struggling because he is not good enough for the collegiate stage, many others are of the opinion that the poor USC team is responsible for his struggles. This has led to calls for the youngster to transfer out of the program.

Let's take a look at the reaction online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Bronny James enter the transfer portal?

When Bronny James committed to USC, the plan was to play college basketball for one season before transitioning to the NBA. LeBron James has made it known he is waiting to play on the same team as his son in the NBA and will be joining the team that eventually drafts him.

While Bronny's draft stock has significantly dropped since he started playing on the collegiate stage in December, he remains hopeful of getting drafted later this year. Reports indicate that many NBA teams still have him on their draft board despite his recent dip in form.

In essence, entering the transfer portal is not an option on the table for the youngster at the moment. However, there could be a need for it if his situation does not improve with the Trojans. Nonetheless, this will only happen at the end of the season, ruling out his intention to enter the draft.

Can Bronny James turn around the situation?

Without a doubt, the pressure is mounting for Bronny James College basketball. Fans are expecting him to live up to the name of his father, which is pretty much resulting in his struggles at USC. However, there's a need for the point guard to turn around the situation.

Bronny is definitely not new to the situation, as he was not well-rated in his early days at high school. However, the point guard ended up being a top-20 prospect, according to ESPN, during his recruitment. There’s a good chance that Bronny will eventually get things right.