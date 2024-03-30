"Why is he wearing a sports bra?": College Hoops world troll Tyler Kolek's distraught look in the tunnel amid tough loss vs. NC State

The No. 2-seed Marquette has been eliminated from the March Madness tournament, losing to the 11-seed NC State Wolfpack 67-58 in the Sweet 16 round on Friday. Among those most affected by this defeat was senior guard Tyler Kolek.

But while the loss is a tough pill to swallow, Kolek was roasted by college hoops fans online for a video of him ripping his jersey, which revealed a bra-looking kind of underwear underneath.

As of this writing, the video on X (formerly Twitter) has received around 5,000 likes. Most of these users were just flabbergasted to see the garment; they had clearly never seen something like it before.

Here are a few reactions:

Tyler Kolek came back from injury to help Marquette in the NCAA Tournament. He suffered a hit to his obliques (basically his sides) in a February 28 game against Providence and missed six consecutive games from there.

When he returned, he was four rebounds shy of a triple-double in the Golden Eagles' 87-69 first-round victory over 15-seed Western Kentucky (via Reuters). He ended up with 18 points in the win and 21 points the next time out against Colorado. Against NC State, he scored 17 points.

What was Tyler Kolek wearing, really?

One fan explained the garment that Tyler Kolek was wearing under his jersey. Apparently, it was a garment made by a company called Catapult, which measures vital basketball player stats like distance run, velocity and how high he jumped on average.

The company`s page contains information regarding capturing accurate athletic data from basketball players.

Marquette was prominently featured in an embedded video on Catapult`s site, along with Duke, as well as the Texas and UConn women`s basketball teams. The video also features highlights from the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder.

According to the company, their tech-infused undergarments help "prepare for the demands of basketball" by accurately tracking the aforementioned vital stats. This will then let the team`s staff plan rotations and player loads accordingly.