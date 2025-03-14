  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Wichita State vs. Memphis: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 College Basketball Season

Wichita State vs. Memphis: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:36 GMT
NCAA Basketball: American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals-Memphis vs Wichita State - Source: Imagn
Memphis Tigers guard Colby Rogers (3) shoots as Wichita State Shockers guard Bijan Cortes (55) defends during the first half at Dickies Arena - Source: Imagn

We have a close game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the top-seeded Memphis Tigers and the eighth-seeded Wichita State Shockers are knotted up at 39-39. 21 of Memphis's 39 points have come from guard PJ Haggerty, who has been on a roll.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at the box score for the game between Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers to see which players have stepped up thus far.

Wichita State vs. Memphis box score

Wichita State vs. Memphis box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Wichita State39 39
Memphis39
39
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wichita State Shockers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Corey WashingtonF2-21-12-200010127
Ronnie DeGray IIIF1-21-22-204010015
Quincy BallardC1-10-01-215002013
Xavier BellG2-80-22-211000328
Bijan CortesG3-73-52-2033003111
Matej BosnjakC0-00-00-002000010
AJ McGinnisG 2-31-20-000000015
Justin HillG 0-20-00-000100000
Harlond BeverlyG 0-30-10-000101210
Ad

Memphis Tigers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Nicolas JourdainF0-20-10-015210010
Dain DainjaF3-60-04-5020012210
PJ HaggertyG8-130-25-6240202121
Tyrese HunterG1-50-20-001110102
Colby RogersG0-40-10-001110020
Moussa CisseC 0-10-03-424011023
Baraka OkojieG 0-00-00-002200110
PJ CarterG 1-31-30-011000013

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी