Wichita State vs. Memphis: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 College Basketball Season

We have a close game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the top-seeded Memphis Tigers and the eighth-seeded Wichita State Shockers are knotted up at 39-39. 21 of Memphis's 39 points have come from guard PJ Haggerty, who has been on a roll.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at the box score for the game between Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers to see which players have stepped up thus far.

Wichita State vs. Memphis box score

Wichita State vs. Memphis box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Wichita State 39 39 Memphis 39

39

Ad

Trending

Wichita State Shockers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Corey Washington F 2-2 1-1 2-2 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 7 Ronnie DeGray III F 1-2 1-2 2-2 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 5 Quincy Ballard C 1-1 0-0 1-2 1 5 0 0 2 0 1 3 Xavier Bell G 2-8 0-2 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 2 8 Bijan Cortes G 3-7 3-5 2-2 0 3 3 0 0 3 1 11 Matej Bosnjak C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 AJ McGinnis G 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 Justin Hill G 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harlond Beverly G 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 0

Ad

Memphis Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Nicolas Jourdain F 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 Dain Dainja F 3-6 0-0 4-5 0 2 0 0 1 2 2 10 PJ Haggerty G 8-13 0-2 5-6 2 4 0 2 0 2 1 21 Tyrese Hunter G 1-5 0-2 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 Colby Rogers G 0-4 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 Moussa Cisse C 0-1 0-0 3-4 2 4 0 1 1 0 2 3 Baraka Okojie G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 PJ Carter G 1-3 1-3 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here