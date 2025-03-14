Wichita State vs. Memphis: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 College Basketball Season
We have a close game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the top-seeded Memphis Tigers and the eighth-seeded Wichita State Shockers are knotted up at 39-39. 21 of Memphis's 39 points have come from guard PJ Haggerty, who has been on a roll.
Let's take a closer look at the box score for the game between Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers to see which players have stepped up thus far.
Wichita State vs. Memphis box score
Wichita State vs. Memphis box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Wichita State
39
39
Memphis
39
39
Wichita State Shockers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Corey Washington
F
2-2
1-1
2-2
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
7
Ronnie DeGray III
F
1-2
1-2
2-2
0
4
0
1
0
0
1
5
Quincy Ballard
C
1-1
0-0
1-2
1
5
0
0
2
0
1
3
Xavier Bell
G
2-8
0-2
2-2
1
1
0
0
0
3
2
8
Bijan Cortes
G
3-7
3-5
2-2
0
3
3
0
0
3
1
11
Matej Bosnjak
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
AJ McGinnis
G
2-3
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
Justin Hill
G
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Harlond Beverly
G
0-3
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
1
2
1
0
Memphis Tigers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Nicolas Jourdain
F
0-2
0-1
0-0
1
5
2
1
0
0
1
0
Dain Dainja
F
3-6
0-0
4-5
0
2
0
0
1
2
2
10
PJ Haggerty
G
8-13
0-2
5-6
2
4
0
2
0
2
1
21
Tyrese Hunter
G
1-5
0-2
0-0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
2
Colby Rogers
G
0-4
0-1
0-0
0
1
1
1
0
0
2
0
Moussa Cisse
C
0-1
0-0
3-4
2
4
0
1
1
0
2
3
Baraka Okojie
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
2
2
0
0
1
1
0
PJ Carter
G
1-3
1-3
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
