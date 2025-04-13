"Wild": Marina Mabrey's sister, Notre Dame Assistant Coach reacts as SMU coach Adia Barnes comes under fire for controversial comment

Coach Adia Barnes was hired as the SMU Mustangs coach on Apr. 5 after nine years of coaching the Arizona Wildcats. Barnes had been a player for the Wildcats before she took over the head coaching job in 2016.

Ad

After Barnes' departure, the Arizona Wildcats hired Becky Burke as her replacement. Before she got the Wildcats job, Burke coached at the University of Buffalo, a mid-major program, for three years.

During an Apr. 9 news conference, Barnes gave a scathing remark aimed at her former team for hiring coaches from mid-major programs.

"It's just a fact, if you look across the country, if you look at all the recent hires, they've all hired mid-major, underqualified people, because they don't really care," Barnes said.

Ad

Trending

The comments caused a storm of discourse among college basketball fans on X and one of the people who chimed in was Notre Dame Fighting Irish assistant coach Michaela Mabrey who is the elder sister of Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey.

Michaela quote-tweeted a clip of Adia Barnes making the highly-charged comments with a one-word comment:

"Wild," Michaela Mabrey wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adia Barnes apologizes for scathing comments

Adia Barnes's comments on sides hiring mid-major coaches for high-profile jobs caused a furor and, on Saturday, she fervently apologized for her controversial remarks on X.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I said the other day — it wasn’t what I meant at all. I have a deep respect for the incredible coaches at mid-major schoolsnand I recognize the hard work and talent across the board…," Adia Barnes tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barnes further clarified her comments to a fan in the comments section who asked which coaches the elite sides were supposed to hire.

"I didn’t mean it at all and I feel really bad I meant that it’s just not a priority now but I also understand why. Ugh," Barnes tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adia Barnes had a stellar tenure in charge of the Arizona Wildcats after a legendary playing career which saw her lead the team to their first-ever Big Dance appearance. As a coach, she led the Wildcats to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and even reached the national championship game in 2021 when they were beaten by the Stanford Cardinal in the natty game.

Despite her long association with Arizona, Barnes has not hesitated to plunder her former team. Three former players, including Paulina Paris, Mailien Rolf and Sahnya Jah, have entered the transfer portal from Arizona and joined their former coach's revolution at SMU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here