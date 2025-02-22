The No. 17-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, coached by Mark Pope, are preparing for a marquee conference matchup on Saturday, Feb. 22, on the road. They will have to face the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, through which they aim to earn SEC win No. 7, 18th overall.

Ad

During his media availability to preview the surefire fixture, Pope focused his thoughts on the ongoing efforts by the whole state of Florida towards helping out the thousands that were affected by recent floods, especially in Martin County.

"We're all kind of working through these weather disasters in Kentucky together. We talked about it a couple nights ago, some highlights, to give a shout out to Kentucky National Guard, the incredible work they're doing right now. Airlifting 296 people out of apartments in Martin County is pretty incredible," Pope said. (0:20)

Ad

Trending

"I just think it's important we remember what's going on around this state right now as we continue to puruse basketball. The people are still working night and day to do this. I want to give a huge shout out, there's been so many people that have jumped in and made huge contributions that there's too many to name," he then added.

Ad

"But, just got a call this morning from Luther Deaton at Central Bank, and they've pledged to make a huge contribution moving forward which is really cool, and just want to keep encouraging," Pope would conclude saying.

Ad

Despite the damages done, the floods that affected major areas in Kentucky for around three days last week are becoming more controllable. Pope and the rest of the University of Kentucky will surely continue to help out as much as they can.

Mark Pope celebrates the $200,000 raised by the Kentucky Wildcats program

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later on in the presser, Mark Pope shared that in the Kentucky Wildcats last 82-61 home triumph over the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday, Feb. 19, around $200,000 was raised by fans for the Team Kentucky fund that will go towards the efforts to help those affected by the floods.

"So grateful for everybody that came to the game the other night and made financial contributions to the Team Kentucky fund. As of yesterday morning, it was up to $200,000, a little bit over $200,000. I'm grateful for everybody that has done work there and hope that we can all kind of keep focused on this," Pope shared. (1:09)

Ad

"This is not just going to be days but it's going to be weeks and months and years and grateful for everybody that's making huge contributions especially this morning, Luther Deaton at Central Bank," he then said.

In his first year at the helm of the Wildcats' coaching staff, it seems as though Pope is already making an impact on and off the court towards their community, as a national championship this year could even propel that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here