Will BYU make the March madness 2024? Breaking down Cougars' NCAA tournament odds

The BYU Cougars are in rare territory, with an NCAA Tournament bid all but guaranteed. Coach Mark Pope's team has struggled at times in the conference, but the No. 19 Cougars (18-7, 6-6 in the Big 12) have done good work.

Still, BYU is looking to lock down its bid and perhaps improve its NCAA seeding in the next few weeks.

Will BYU make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Almost certainly, yes. The Cougars have been ranked in the top 25 since late November. BYU will face three ranked teams in its last six games, and so it could probably improve its situation but not significantly harm it. Even a 2-4 or 3-3 mark would probably keep BYU safely on the tournament field.

BYU NCAA Tournament History

BYU has yet to reach a Final Four, with three Elite Eights marking their deepest tournament progression. The last Elite Eight run, in 1981, was led by future Boston Celtic Danny Ainge.

Since then, BYU has made the Sweet Sixteen just once, in 2011. The Cougars are 15-33 in the NCAA Tournament all-time. Their last appearance was in 2021, with a first-round loss to UCLA, 73-62.

BYU March Madness Odds

The Cougars have odds ranging from +2800 to +6500 to win the 2024 NCAA title. BYU's odds to make the Final Four range from +1400 to +1600.

According to TeamRankings.com, BYU has an 86.3% chance of making the NCAA Tournament and would most likely be a No. 5 seed.

BYU Basketball Strengths

BYU's Jaxson Robinson has been a bench standout for the Cougars.

BYU is an offensive-minded unit (83.4 ppg, 19th in the nation) that passes the ball exceptionally well (19.1 apg, third in the NCAA). The Cougars are strong inside, but they are also one of the top two-point shooting teams in the country (58.6%, 11th best). They also outrebound their opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

BYU is very balanced, with five double-digit scorers, two of whom have primarily played off the bench. Their leading scorer, 6-foot-7 guard Jaxson Robinson (13.8 ppg), has only started six games. Seven of BYU's top eight players score well from 3-point range.

BYU Basketball Weaknesses

The Cougars are 3-point dependent. In games where BYU shoots under 31% from 3-point range, the Cougars are 0-5. For that matter, the Cougar defense is fairly hit and miss and BYU is 2-5 when allowing 75+ points on the season.

Experience will rear its head on this team as well. BYU hasn't had significant March success in decades. Most outstanding NCAA Tournament teams have to battle through adversity, and the Cougars don't have much experience on that front.

Do you think BYU could surprise in the NCAA Tournament? Or will the Cougars find themselves outside the NCAA bubble? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments section below.