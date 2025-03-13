"Will cherish forever": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea Hurley "blown away" by customized painting of UConn HC on denim jacket

UConn coach Dan Hurley's wife Andrea is delighted with her new Huskies threads. On Instagram, Andrea Hurley shared a new custom jacket with her husband hand-painted on the back, along with the Huskies logo and banners highlighting Hurley's back-to-back national championship titles.

She captioned her Thursday post:

"I’m blown away by my custom, hand painted blazer by @customize.ing 💙 the detail is unbelievable.. thank you Ingrid for this special piece that I will cherish forever.🐺💙"

Andrea might wear her new blazer to support the Huskies in the Big East Tournament. UConn entered the tournament as a three-seed and received a first-round bye. On Thursday, Hurley's squad will face six-seed Villanova in its first game of the tournament, which defeated No. 11 seed Seton Hall to make it to the matchup.

Villanova and UConn faced off twice this regular season. The Wildcats won by two points when they hosted the Huskies on Jan. 8, but UConn avenged the loss by defeating Villanova at home on Feb. 18.

Dan Hurley at Marquette at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley's Huskies may have been underwhelming but there's still time

After winning back-to-back NCAA Tournament titles in 2023 and 2024, UConn's season has been somewhat disappointing. The Huskies entered the year with high expectations as the preseason No. 3 but had an up-and-down season from early on.

Dan Hurley's squad started the season with four straight wins, but then made a turn for the worst, picking up three straight losses. UConn moved around significantly within the AP Poll but remained ranked until Week 14.

The Huskies found themselves unranked for the first time this season in Week 15 and have not reentered the AP Top 25 since. Big East conference play hasn't been as kind to UConn as it has in the past and Hurley's team finished the regular season third in conference standings with a 14-6 conference record.

Hurley has expressed concerns that many of his players will be entering the transfer portal after this unpromising season. However, there is still time for the Huskies to somewhat turn their season around. Their postseason begins with their first Big East Tournament game on Thursday, and UConn is expected to be an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament. A long March Madness run could redeem Dan Hurley's season to some degree.

