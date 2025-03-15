Will Cooper Flagg play in the ACC tournament game? Exploring the Duke star's injury status vs Louisville

Star forward Cooper Flagg is a major concern for the Duke Blue Devils ahead of the ACC Tournament final against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 15.

The star freshman suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Blue Devils’ ACC Tournament quarterfinals clash against Georgia Tech, which ruled him out for the remainder of the game. He also sat out the semifinal against UNC, which Duke labored to win 74-71 after a late scare.

Cooper Flagg injury update

Cooper Flagg had to use a wheelchair after he exited the quarterfinal against Georgia Tech on Thursday, March 13. That sparked a lot of fears among fans, considering that Duke had a big game against UNC next.

However, the tension eased up after he was seen without a boot or special protective footwear during the Blue Devils’ game against UNC on Friday. This means that he did not suffer any serious injury and could be back in action soon.

Will Cooper Flagg play in the ACC tournament game?

Although Flagg is already moving well, he has not been passed as game-fit yet. After the game against Georgia Tech, Duke coach Jon Scheyer revealed that the X-rays from Flagg were negative and he might have a shot at playing at the 2025 March Madness.

“It’s not about being ready to go tomorrow (against UNC),” Scheyer said, per WMTW.

“That’s not the most important thing for us. We’ve got to see if we can get him right for this run that we can make in the (NCAA) tournament.”

With this news, it is very unlikely that Flagg will play against Louisville on Saturday. March Madness is almost here, and playing Flagg could further aggravate his injury. This will have a major impact on Duke, as he is their best player and the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

How to watch Duke vs Louisville basketball in the ACC Tournament?

Duke and Louisville are expected to provide an interesting spectacle at Spectrum Center on Saturday. Duke, the No. 1 seed (30-3), is going after its 23rd ACC Tournament title and its second in three years under Jon Scheyer.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Louisville (27-6) is reaching the title game for the first time since joining the ACC in 2014.

The Blue Devils and Cardinals will tip off on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8:30 PM Eastern Time at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Cardinals on ESPN, and Fubo on a streaming service.

