"Will be the death of college basketball": Stephen A. Smith sounds off on lack of Cinderella teams in 2025 March Madness

The first weekend of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is in the books. March Madness' usual excitement and unpredictability seemed to be missing, which has ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith deeply concerned.

With only one double-digit seed, the Arkansas Razorbacks, making it past the first weekend, many are questioning whether the era of mid-major Cinderella runs is coming to an end.

The introduction of NIL deals and the transfer portal has “changed” the landscape of college basketball. Some believe these changes are making it harder for smaller programs to compete. Stephen A. Smith voiced his concerns on ESPN’s First Take:

"If this continues, it will be the death of college basketball. Because college basketball, listen what I'm saying coach, this has no effect on the allure of college basketball during the season. But March Madness, the madness of March, owns sports for that four-to-five-week period beginning somewhere in March through the early part of April. Owns sports. NFL season is done."

Smith’s concerns are being echoed across the college basketball community. The unpredictability of lower-seeded teams making deep tournament runs has long been a hallmark of the tournament.

"But the NCAA tournament is where it's at. And what is the appeal? What is the allure? Anybody has a chance because of Cinderella. That's what gravitates you. If there was no NIL, if there was no trade portal, right? And you have zero, the mid-majors go oh, and six in the second round. Please, we ain't sweating that.

…You don't want that to be the reason you have these kinds of results in the NCAA tournament. If people continue to get to point to that, then college basketball as we knew it, which to me is all about March Madness, will cease to exist because there's no madness."

March Madness: Analyst voices importance of NCAA Tournament

Stephen A. Smith also highlighted how March Madness dominates the sports world during this time of year, making it one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

"The draft is approaching but hasn't arrived yet. The NBA playoffs are approaching but hasn't arrived yet. Baseball season is just getting underway. Other than opening day, you ain't really thinking about it. March Madness, the NCAA tournament is where it's at."

According to Smith, the tournament captures attention in a way that no other sporting event can during this period. While powerhouse programs like Duke, North Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio State generate excitement throughout the season.

Smith argues that without the Cinderella teams, the tournament loses much of what makes it special. While the debate over NIL and the Transfer Portal continues, the impact on the tournament is undeniable.

