“Will be a dud in the pros just like overhyped Zion Williamson”: Fans lash out at Cooper Flagg after unfortunate turnover leads to Duke upset

Fans expressed their frustration at Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg following an unfortunate turnover that cost his team the game. Cooper, who had an awkward moment against the Clemson Tigers, was at the center of criticism from fans.

The video of Flagg's slip was posted by Barstool Sports on X, with the caption:

"Death, taxes, Cooper Flagg slipping with the game on the line"

The Blue Devils star stumbled during a critical play that led to a turnover late in the second half of the game.

Flagg's late-game mistake sparked a backlash from fans, with one saying:

"Will be a dud in the pros just like overhyped Zion is."

Another fan said:

"Flagg is overrated"

One fan replied:

"COOPER FLAGG OVERRATED, CLEMSON LEGACY GAME LETS GOO!!!!!"

A fan commented:

"Duke fan here. That was funny"

Another fan mentioned:

"Bro slipped my parlay away"

One fan said:

"Cooper Flagg: Turnover Machine"

Fans react to Flagg's slip ( Credit: X/@ Barstool Sports)

Cooper had a solid overall performance despite the late-game mistake. He ended with 18 points along with five rebounds and one assist.

From defense to offense, the guard remained active throughout the game, but his effort was not enough to get his team a win against the Tigers on Sunday.

This season, he has averaged 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a 47.9 FG% per game for the Dukes.

Duke v Clemson - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg stumbles as Duke's winning streak ends

The No. 2 Blue Devils suffered a 77-71 defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers in a top-of-the-standing clash during which their performance degraded in the last few minutes.

Both teams demonstrated defensive dominance as they showed intense aggression throughout the entire game. The Blue Devils finished the first half with a win (41-35), but their opponents gained dominance throughout the second half (42-30), turning the result in their favor.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Duke at Syracuse - Source: Getty

The Blue Devils' 16-game winning streak, which had been a highlight of their season, finally came to an end with the defeat.

Despite the setback, they remained top of the Atlantic Coast standings with a record of 32-2 this season.

They now ready for the upcoming match against California on Thursday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

