Will the Duke Blue Devils make it to March Madness? Taking a look at Jared McCain's performance throughout the season

The No. 9-ranked Duke Blue Devils are in the midst of another strong season, as they are 16-5 entering Wednesday's matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While they are just third in ACC play, at 7-3, the Blue Devils have time to climb the rankings with 10 conference games remaining before the ACC tournament.

Even if they are unable to win the conference tournament, as a top-10 team, Duke should be considered a lock to reach the NCAA tournament for the 46th time. They have been an elite offensive unit this season, with five players averaging double figures.

Sophomore Kyle Filipowski has led the way, averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting 50.6% from the field, 35.6% from the 3-point range and 65.5% from the free-throw line.

Jeremy Roach, the only senior receiving significant minutes, has averaged 14.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 spg and 0.1 bpg, shooting 48.2% from the field, 47.1% from the 3-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Highly touted freshman Jared McCain is chipping in 12.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.1 spg, shooting 45.7% from the field, 39.8% from the 3-point range and 86.8% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, sophomore Mark Mitchell has added 12.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.6 bpg, shooting 52.8% from the field and 74.4% from the free-throw line.

Finally, Tyrese Proctor has averaged 10.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.2 bpg, shooting 44.9% from the field, 38.5% from the 3-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

How have the Duke Blue Devils performed in the NCAA Tournament?

The Duke Blue Devils have reached the NCAA tournament 45 times and hold a 119-40 record.

Their .748 winning percentage in the tournament is the best by any program. They have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen 32 times, the Elite Eight 23 times and the Final Four 17 times, most recently doing so in 2022.

Additionally, the Blue Devils have reached the national championship game 11 times, winning in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015. Their five titles are tied for fourth all-time, while they are third in title appearances and tied for third in Final Four appearances.

The Duke Blue Devils will look to win their sixth national title, which will mark their first without Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, who retired following the 2022 season.