Will Hunter Dickinson go undrafted at 2025 NBA draft? Exploring reasons behind Kansas star's draft stock decline

When he transferred from Michigan to Kansas two seasons ago, many expected KU to be a brief stop-over for Dickinson en route to the NBA. Who wouldn't want a 7-foot-1 center with strong offensive skills, 3-point shooting ability, and a decent presence on the glass?

As it turns out, after two years at Kansas, the NBA isn't exactly beating a beeline to Dickinson's door. His name was not called Wednesday in the first round of the NBA Draft, and it may not be called Thursday in the second and final round. So what happened?

Why Did Dickinson's stock fall?

Despite an impressive college career, question marks surround Hunter Dickinson's NBA chances. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Dickinson's production at Kansas was consistent with his production at Michigan. While he didn't set the Earth on fire, he finished his college career with 2,800 points and 1,488 rebounds. Dickinson was a career 34% 3-point shooter and a 73% foul shooter. So where's the downside?

Trending

Defense

It turns out that all of those offensive numbers are hiding a massive defensive liability. Dickinson simply can't defend against elite scorers. He's a step or two slow, is limited in lateral quickness, and even at 7-foot-1, wasn't an elite shot blocker in college.

Offense

Additionally, while Dickinson scored 2,800 points, he doesn't have an NBA ready post-up game. He dominated in college against shorter, weaker players and seemed to struggle when matched up with elite talent. Yes, he's a competent perimeter shooter, but not an elite one either.

Health

Another strike against the 24-year old Dickinson is his constant health battles. Playing college seasons which are considerably shorter than an NBA season, Dickinson struggled to remain healthy and effective, battling the type of nagging injuries that are a day-to-day part of life in the NBA. Routine days off in the NBA are the purview of stars, not journeymen.

Low Ceiling

Perhaps most serious, Dickinson has one of the lower ceilings of NBA Draft prospects. The NBA Draft, after all, is an event where teenagers who can barely score in double figures can go in the lottery. It's not so much about where a prospect is now, it's about figuring out where he could end up.

But Dickinson has very little improvement inherent in his game. He can't learn to run faster or jump higher. He can do the things that he can do, and he largely can't do the things that he hasn't excelled in. The NBA would probably prefer prospects with less production but higher upsides.

Long Shot Status

This culminated in Dickinson not being invited to the NBA Draft Combine. While missing the combine doesn't guarantee going undrafted, it can be a good indicator.

So all in all, Dickinson might hear his name called Thursday night. But more likely, he won't. His path to the NBA still exists. But it looks a lot dimmer than it did when he chose Kansas two seasons ago.

What do you think of Dickinson's NBA stock? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here