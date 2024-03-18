Will Indiana State make the NCAA Tournament? Sycamores' March Madness odds explored

The Indiana State Sycamores came into the Missouri Valley Conference Championship as the No. seed.

As expected, the Sycamores reached Sunday's final, where they faced No. 2 seed Drake, with the winner getting an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament. But Drake secured the ticket to the Big Dance with an 84-80 win.

So, will the Indiana State Sycamores (28-6) make March Madness?

Can the Indiana State Sycamores make March Madness?

Indiana State may be able to reach March Madness even with the defeat to Drake.

However, this will be no easy feat. The Sycamores will be fighting for one of the 36 at-large berths into the tournament, and results from other conferences that are more powerful than the Missouri Valley Conference will affect the Sycamores' chances. Many top seeds, like North Carolina, Houston and Purdue, will take some of these spots, thus limiting Indiana State's opportunity.

A recent bracket prediction made on Sunday morning by ESPN put Indiana State as one of the first four teams that would not make March Madness. A USA Today prediction also made on Sunday had the same outcome.

Indiana State had to win the Missouri Valley Conference to put them into the NCAA Tournament. As this did not happen, it seems unlikely that the Sycamores will make it.

But if the selection committee gives them a chance, what are the odds that the Sycamores go on a Cinderella run and win the whole thing?

Read More: Is UNC going to March Madness? Exploring the Tar Heels' chances of making the NCAA Tournament after loss vs. NC State

What are the odds that the Indiana State Sycamores win March Madness?

According to Bet MGM, the Sycamores are complete outsiders to win the national championship at +30000.

However, these odds were given before the Sycamores' loss to Drake.

If they are lucky to make the tournament, expect these odds to remain as they are.

Read More: Is Houston out of March Madness? Exploring Cougars' odds of making NCAA Tournament

Poll : Will Indiana State make March Madness? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion