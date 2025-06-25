Will Julian Reese get drafted in 2025? Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's brother's NBA draft chances explored 

Julian Reese, brother of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, spent his entire college career at Maryland and was part of the Terrapins team that reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the 2024-25 season.

He is projected as a late second-round pick or potentially undrafted, though his performance at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) is expected to have helped boost his draft stock.

Reese averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in his senior year, starting all 36 games for the team. Those numbers slightly dropped from the 2023-24 season, when he averaged 13.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.9 bpg and 1.0 spg.

The power forward was a solid player at Maryland, leaving as the second all-time for rebounds in program history and fourth all-time in the Big Ten for offensive rebounds.

Is Julian Reese eligible for the 2025 NBA draft?

Yes, Julian Reese is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. However, there are question marks over him, according to analysts, and there is a possibility he might go undrafted.

One of the issues cited for the forward is his poor shooting from the 3-point line. The last time he made the bucket from beyond the arc was in 2022, as he often does not attempt it. In the 2024-25 season, Reese only attempted one 3-pointer.

The forward also committed a lot of fouls, reaching 383 personal fouls over his four-year stay at Maryland, the fifth-most all-time in Big Ten history, averaging 2.9 fouls per game.

His draft strength is also weakened due to his age, as he is already 22 years old, and teams often prefer younger prospects from college.

Julian Reese’s NBA draft landing spots

#1 Charlotte Hornets

Julian Reese took part in a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets, joining Obinna Anochili-Killen, Eric Dixon and Kobe Johnson.

The Hornets have two picks in the second round, and Reese could be selected with one of those. However, with their first-round pick likely going to one of the biggest prospects, the forward will have to battle for one of the two spots with about three other players, reducing his chances.

#2 Sacramento Kings

The Kings could take a chance on Reese as a second-round pick or an undrafted free agent. With questions around their frontcourt rotation, his hustle and interior toughness might be a valuable addition. Sacramento values energy players, and Reese could carve out a role as a bench big with upside.

#3 Miami Heat

The Heat are known for developing gritty, high-motor players, making them a strong fit for Reese. His rebounding, shot-blocking and work ethic align with Miami’s culture. If he goes undrafted, the Heat could bring him in for Summer League or a two-way deal to develop within their system.

