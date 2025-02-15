Will Micah Handlogten play tomorrow? Know more about Florida center's availability against South Carolina

As conference play enters the final stretch of the season, Florida fans are in for a surprise. Seven-foot-one center Micah Handlogten, who transferred from Marshall to Florida before the 2023-24 season but has yet to play this year, provided an exciting update for fans.

After the big man suffered a broken leg in last season's SEC championship game, many wondered if he would ever return to the court.

Will Florida center Micah Handlogten play tomorrow?

Micah Handlogten (in white shirt) hasn't played since March 2024 when he broke his leg in a game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Yes, Handlogten is slated to return after missing 11 months due to his leg injury.

Handlogten has indicated that he expects to make his season debut in Florida's matchup Saturday against South Carolina. The No. 3 Gators are in the thick of the SEC and national title races, and if he can regain his form, Handlogten could be a key weapon down the stretch.

Handlogten's career

As a freshman at Marshall in 2022-23, Handlogten averaged 7.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 66.2% from the field and finished second in the Sun Belt in rebounds and blocked shots per game.

After transferring to Florida, Handlogten played a similar role in 2023-24, though his minutes decreased from 25 per game at Marshall to 19 with the Gators. He averaged 5.3 ppg and 6.9 rpg, shooting 62.2% from the field.

Handlogten recorded four double-doubles last season, including a dominant 23-point, 17-rebound performance in a late-January win over Georgia. However, after breaking his leg early in the SEC championship game, he missed the NCAA Tournament.

Florida's 2024-25 season

Even without Handlogten, Florida has had a strong season. The Gators are 21-3, with all three losses coming in conference play. Their defense has been outstanding, holding opponents to just 38.8% shooting.

Florida has relied heavily on its backcourt, led by senior guards Walter Clayton, Alijah Martin and Will Richard, the team’s top scorers. Forward Alex Condon is the Gators' fourth double-digit scorer. Handlogten could eventually replace starting center Rueben Chinyelu, who is averaging 5.3 ppg and 6.5 rpg.

Florida's next four games are against unranked opponents, including Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina. However, the Gators will close SEC regular-season play with Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss — all of which are ranked in the AP Top 20, with Texas A&M and Alabama currently in the Top 10.

