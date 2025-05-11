"Will never be accepted" "You hit the nail on the head": Fans buzz as ex-Manhattan coach Fran Fraschilla proposes plan to "fix NCAA eligibility"

Former Manhattan College men's basketball head coach Fran Fraschilla raised eyebrows with a bold claim regarding NCAA eligibility. On Saturday, the ESPN broadcast analyst made five recommendations to "fix NCAA eligibility" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Fraschilla recommended five full years of eligibility at all levels of the NCAA. The recommendations include a one-time transfer exception for athletes who hit the transfer portal and a one-time exception for athletes if their coaches leave their program.

Fraschilla also discussed junior athletes with a two-year degree and international athletes who played professional basketball. He also admitted that his recommendations made too much sense to be implemented.

"Fran’s Plan to Fix NCAA Eligibility (I’m perfectly aware that this makes too much sense to implement.) Five full years of eligibility at all NCAA levels in a five-year window—PERIOD. One one-time transfer exception and the second transfer requires a sit-out season. The exception to the one-time exception would be if the head coach of the school leaves for another job or is fired, the athlete receives immediate eligibility at the next school," he tweeted on Saturday.

"Junior college transfers who receive a two-year degree retain four years of NCAA eligibility but not five. This ensures that they are closer to the degree requirements at their Division 1 school. Players who arrive from having played international basketball at the professional level and are over the age of eighteen, forfeit one year of their five years of eligibility for every year they played in a professional league."

Fans on X reacted to Fraschilla's post, with many agreeing that his recommendations were too good to be implemented.

"Sadly, Fran, this will never be accepted because it makes way too much sense," another fan tweeted.

"Good ideas, but all must still be collectively bargained to avoid anti-trust scrutiny," a fan tweeted.

However, others did not agree with Fraschilla's recommendations and shared their thoughts in the comments.

"The coach exception rule doesn't work. What if a college retires in the summer? All the players leave and gain immediate eligibility at new school. There will not be enough 'immediately' eligible players left to field a team. It would be a disaster for the retiring coaches' school," another fan tweeted.

"5 years of eligibility in 5 years makes absolutely no sense. It should be 5 years in 6, since coaches sometimes make kids redshirt or they have a medical redshirt," a fan tweeted.

Fraschilla's recommendations came after college hoops fans and experts expressed their discontent about the NCAA eligibility rules. Many have called for reform, particularly in the transfer portal rules and eligibility status.

Green Bay HC reacts to Fran Fraschilla's plans to "fix NCAA eligibility"

Fran Fraschilla's plans to fix the NCAA eligibility continues to create a buzz among college hoop fans and expert. Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb also weighed in on the post shared on Saturday.

“Approved,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Gottlieb has been a critic of NCAA eligibility for a while. So, it is not a surprise that he would endorse Fraschilla's plan.

