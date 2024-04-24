“Will be surprised if it’s not Kentucky” “Texas tech is the obvious choice here”: Fans debate over Utah State transfer Great Osobor's next school

Former Utah State forward Great Osobor has entered the transfer portal, sparking speculation among college hoops fans regarding his next program. Osobor was ranked as the No. 5 transfer in the portal by 247Sports and has shortlisted four programs for his future: Kentucky, Louisville, Texas Tech, and Washington.

He is going to visit all four of them in the next few days, as reported by On3's Joe Tipto on X:

"Utah State transfer big man Great Osobor, the Mountain West POY, has scheduled the following visits, his agent George Lanberg of GSL Sports Group tells On3sports: Kentucky, Louisville, Texas Tech, Washington."

Fans took to X to discuss Great Osobor's future:

"Will be surprised if it's not Kentucky," said one fan.

"Texas Tech is the place great Osovbor," said another.

Most felt that Texas Tech would be the best place for him, while some wanted him on their teams.

"Has to be a situation where they don't let em leave Lex without a commitment. Throw everything he wants at em," said another.

"Hopefully Kentucky blows him away and cancels visits to the lower level programs," stated one fan.

Meanwhile, some said that Utah State was the best destination for him to be.

"Utah State clears all those school sadly," said one fan.

Some thought that Kentucky's new head coach, Mark Pope, would secure his commitment for sure.

"Lol I though Pope has that one locked down," stated another fan.

Osobor will reportedly head to Louisville from April 25 to April 27. Followed by his visit to Kentucky from April 29 to May 1, Texas Tech from May 4 to May 6, and Washington from May 7 to May 9.

How did Great Osobor perform at Montana and Utah State?

After rejecting UNC Greensboro, Princeton, and UTSA, Great Osobor started his college career with Montana State. He played two seasons for Montana. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Season after season, Osobor's stats improved. In the 2022-23 season with Montana State, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Finally, he transferred to Utah State for the 2023-24 season, which was his best college season so far.

In this season, he averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He also went on to become Mountain West Player of the Year 2024 and was also the Mountain West Newcome of the Year. He also made it to the first-team All-Mountain West 2024.

