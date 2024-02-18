Will UConn make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down Huskies NCAA tournament odds

The UConn Huskies are the defending NCAA champions and are currently ranked No. 1 this season as the 2024 NCAA Tournament approaches. It's pretty safe to say that the Huskies will likely make March Madness.

Given their recent success and top-flight resume, UConn is all but guaranteed to be a meaningful part of the Big Dance.

Will UConn make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

UConn guard Cam Spencer will help the Huskies reach the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Yes, the Huskies most certainly will. Even in a world where UConn lost out for the remainder of the regular season, their laundry list of stars and achievements would still suffice.

UConn is 24-2 on the season. The Huskies haven't lost since December 20th. They have bested North Carolina, Texas, Creighton and Gonzaga when each opponent was ranked.

Both UConn losses were on the road. The Huskies outscored opponents by an average of 17.9 points per game. There's no reason to question UConn's skills, drive, or focus.

UConn NCAA Tournament History

UConn has won five NCAA titles in the last 25 years. The 2023 title was hardly an isolated incident. UConn had not reached the Final Four until 1999. But since then, the Huskies have reached six Final Fours and picked up titles in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, and 2023.

Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie, and Dan Hurley have each won national titles for the Huskies. UConn is 65-32 in the NCAA Tournament all-time.

UConn March Madness Odds

UConn has odds between +500 and +1000 to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament title. The Huskies have odds ranging from +110 to +125 to reach the Final Four this season. TeamRankings.com has UConn at a 100% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament and a 71.8% chance of taking a No. 1 seed.

UConn Basketball Strengths

Stephon Castle leads a UConn team replete with a multitude of team strengths.

The Huskies are 4th in the NCAA in shooting (50.1%) and in the top 20 in opposing shooting (39.8%). UConn averages 18.0 assists per game against 10.2 turnovers. The Huskies outscore foes by 17.9 ppg and outrebound them by 8.3 rpg. UConn has five players averaging 11.2 ppg or better.

UConn Basketball Weaknesses

There's not much to talk about. UConn doesn't get to the foul line well, taking 20.4 free throws per game to 19.7 for opponents. The Huskies only play eight players for double-digit minutes per game. Trying to find fault with this team is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

UConn's Quadrant Records

The Huskies have won eight out of ten games that fall under quadrant 1, even though they lost both of the games played in this category this year.

They have also won all of their five games that fall under quadrant 2, in addition to winning their only game in quadrant 3, and all nine of their games in quadrant 4. UConn has already played and defeated the only two Big East teams that are not in the NET Top 90.

How deep of an NCAA Tournament run will UConn make? Can the Huskies go back-to-back for championships? Weigh in below in our comment section.