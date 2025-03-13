Will Wade contract: McNeese State HC set to receive over $55,000 in bonus as Cowboys win Southland Conference Tournament

McNeese State coach Will Wade is reaping individual benefits as well for his team's success this season. The top-seeded Cowboys clinched the Southland Conference Tournament title on Wednesday, beating the No. 2-seeded Lamar Cardinals 63-54 at Legacy Center.

Due to a clause in his contract, Wade has reportedly picked up a $25,000 bonus after McNeese State won the Southland Conference Tournament. According to USATodaySports' Steve Berkowitz, Wade has earned $55,000 in bonuses this season, and there could be more to come if the Cowboys win the national title.

Wade signed a five-year contract extension with McNeese State in February 2024. His deal reportedly includes a base salary of $700,000 per year, excluding bonuses.

In their Southland Conference title game, Quadir Copeland led the scoring for the Cowboys with 18 points and added four assists with a rebound. His teammates Javohn Garcia and DJ Richards Jr. contributed 10 points each.

Meanwhile, Alexis Marmolejos recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and one assist for Lamar. Andrew Holifield scored 15 points, and Adam Hamilton contributed 11 points, but it wasn't enough for the Cardinals.

After winning the regular season title and the conference tournament, Wade's Cowboys (26-7) will be eyeing a deep run in March Madness to potentially go all the way and lift the national title.

McNeese State's Will Wade named Southland Coach of the Year for second season in a row

NCAA Basketball: McNeese State HC Will Wade - Source: Imagn

McNeese State coach Will Wade was named as Southland's Coach of the Year last week. It was the second time in a row he earned the honor since taking charge of the program in 2023.

The Cowboys went 19-1 in Southland play during the regular season and matched a record for most conference wins in a season.

McNeese State beat NW State in the semifinals of the Southland Tournament before taking down Lamar. Now, Wade's focus will shift to the NCAA Tournament, and it remains to be seen which seed the Cowboys get for March Madness on Selection Sunday.

