Will Zakai Zeigler play against Missouri Tigers? Know more about Tennessee veteran guard's availability

After missing Tennessee's dominant 64-44 win against the then-No. 5 Florida Gators due to a knee injury on Saturday, senior guard Zakai Zeigler is expected to return for Wednesday's matchup against No. 15 Missouri.

Despite suffering a knee injury near the end of the first half of the Jan. 28 matchup between the Volunteers and then-No. 12 Kentucky, Zeigler finished out the game, aiding in Tennessee's 78-73 win with 13 points.

However, the point guard didn't practice in the days following the injury and didn't play in Saturday's SEC contest against Florida. On Monday, On3's Grant Ramey reported that Zeigler said he will be returning versus the Tigers.

"I'm good," Zeigler said. "I'll be back next game. Simple as that."

Zeigler has spent the entirety of his college career with Tennessee and started to see significant appearances as a starter last year, starting in 30 of the team's 36 games. This season, he has started every game until missing the matchup against Florida. He is averaging career highs in points, assists and rebounds per game this season, with 12.3, 7.4 and 3.5, respectively. He leads the SEC in apg.

What would Zakai Zeigler's return mean for Wednesday's matchup?

No. 4 Tennessee (18-4, 5-4 SEC) was able to come out on top over Florida despite Zakai Zeigler's absence. However, with another ranked foe coming up, his return from his seemingly minor knee injury could be huge.

Missouri (17-4, 6-2) will be the underdog in the matchup in Knoxville, and if the Vols can return one of their starters, that's another obstacle the Tigers will have to look to overcome.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said that an MRI of Zeigler's knee "showed no structural damage," further heightening hopes that the senior guard could return on Wednesday. Regardless of which players he has available, Barnes doesn't worry too much about absences, as he said following the win over Florida.

"(Trainer) Chad (Newman) will tell you, I tell him every day you don't have to give me a medical report," Barnes said. "I don't care. I'm going to coach who's out here. I don't look at it.

"And I said, you come out and tell me something, I'll listen to you, but whoever is out here, we're going to try to get ready to play. And I know that if Zakai could have gone, he would have."

Zeigler seems confident in his ability to return for Tennnessee's home game on Wednesday. The return of the dominant starter could provide a boost to the Vols, but however things shake out, the team seems confident after its big win.

