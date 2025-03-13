"Winners always have something that eats at them": Fans sympathize with Dan Hurley for opening up on playing career struggles

CBS show "60 Minutes" did a segment on UConn coach Dan Hurley in its latest episode, providing an in-depth look at the Huskies' bid to win their third straight national championship. Jon Wertheim and Hurley discussed various topics during the interview, including the latter's take on his playing career, which the show posted on its Instagram page on Wednesday.

Before embarking on his illustrious coaching career, Hurley suited up for the Seton Hall Pirates during college. He struggled during his junior season, playing just two games for Seton Hall before leaving the team to address his mental health.

Hurley shared that he still has regrets about his playing career up to this day, saying that it eats away at him still. That's the reason why he wants to make up for it now as a coach.

Hoops fans took to Instagram to sympathize with the UConn coach.

Fans took to Instagram to support Dan Hurley after he opened up about his playing career in the show "60 Minutes." Source: Instagram/@60minutes

"Never try to give up on yourself no matter what you're facing," one fan commented.

"So many average people think driven people to win in sports can be like them. Wrong! Winners always have something that eats at them!" one fan wrote.

"Love Coach Hurley. He's just so honest. I do wish he could get some joy out of all that he does!" one fan shared.

"You got this kid from Jersey City," one fan posted.

"Goat," one fan claimed.

Hurley recovered and put up solid numbers in his final two seasons with Seton Hall. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals in the 1994-95 campaign. He followed that up by averaging 14.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals in the 1995-96 season for the Pirates.

Dan Hurley finds success in his coaching career

Dan Hurley failed to win the NCAA title as a player during his time with Seton Hall, with his best finish in March Madness coming in the 1991-92 season when the Pirates reached the Sweet 16.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with the NCAA trophy after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 national championship game in Glendale on April 8, 2024. Photo: Imagn

Hurley finally reached the mountaintop in 2023 when he led the UConn Huskies to victory over the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game. He added another NCAA championship in 2024, beating the Purdue Boilermakers in the title game.

