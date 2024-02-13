Wisconsin basketball injury report vs Ohio State, 13 February: Latest on Kamari McGee, John Blackwell and more

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Wisconsin is 16-8 and ranked 20th in the country while coming off a 78-56 loss to Rutgers on the road on Saturday.

It was a disappointing loss for the Badgers as coach Greg Gard was frustrated with his team's performance.

"They were more aggressive than we were," Gard said, via NBC26. "We were way too tentative. We didn't respond up and down the lineup. I'm disappointed how we reacted to the pressure. That's the biggest thing."

Ohio State, meanwhile, is 14-10 and beat Maryland 79-75 at home on Saturday.

Heading into the game, the Badgers are dealing with some key injuries, and Wisconsin will look to snap its losing skid with March Madness just a month away.

Wisconsin basketball injury report

The Wisconsin Badgers have three players on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game.

Kamari McGee's injury update

Kamari McGee remains out with a foot injury, and he hopes to return in late February.

McGee has missed the last four games due to a toe injury, and the targeted return date is Feb. 27 against Indiana.

“And that’s the thing that Kamari brought to us,” Gard said at a press conference about McGee's injury. “I thought he was really finding a rhythm and a niche of what he was doing defensively for us and creating a spark.

“So the other guys just don’t play like he plays in terms of how he’s built and how he moves. So we just have to have other guys step up and help out.”

This season, McGee is averaging 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 6.9 minutes of play per game.

John Blackwell's injury update

John Blackwell suffered an apparent hip injury in the loss to Purdue and lined up against Michigan before sitting out the last game against Rutgers.

Blackwell is considered questionable to play on Tuesday night against Ohio State.

Blackwell is averaging 7.9 points as a freshman this season.

Isaac Gard's injury update

Isaac Gard is questionable to play on Tuesday after missing Saturday's game due to an undisclosed injury.

Gard has played in just six games this season for Wisconsin and hasn't recorded a point yet.