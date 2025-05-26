Wisconsin socials share 3-word message celebrating former standout Nigel Hayes-Davis' Euroleague MVP win

Former Wisconsin Badgers great Nigel Hayes-Davis added another postseason award to his career, and the school's social media team didn't lose track of it.

On Sunday, the Badgers X account reposted the official EuroLeague's announcement of Nigel Hayes-Davis earning the organization's Final Four MVP award, with a shoutout to their former player.

"Way to go @NIGEL_HAYES!" the Wisconsin Badgers social media account wrote.

During Fenerbahce's 81-70 Final win over AS Monaco, the forward finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and a block. He was the game's leading scorer.

AS Monaco, a French club, ironically featured Hayes-Davis' college teammate Vitto Brown. It was Fenerbahce's second EuroLeague title in its history.

The EuroLeague is an international basketball circuit in Europe, in which some of the continent's top clubs get to play in a tournament every year, aside from their local leagues and cups. There is a champion crowned every summer.

Before turning pro, Nigel Hayes-Davis had a successful career with the Wisconsin Badgers. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2014 and made the All-Big Ten team three different times, including being a first-team selection in 2016.

During his time in Madison, the Badgers made the Final Four twice, losing in the semifinals to Kentucky in 2014, and then dropping a very contested final against Duke a year later. Hayes-Davis was second on the team with 13 points in the 68-63 loss to the Blue Devils. Wisconsin hasn't returned to the Final Four since.

After averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his senior season, he turned pro, but didn't find the same kind of success in the NBA.

Wisconsin alum Nigel Hayes-Davis finds success in Europe

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Nigel Hayes-Davis signed with the New York Knicks. But after being named to the NBA G-League All-Rookie team, the Westerville, Ohio, native could never contribute regularly for an NBA team.

Hayes-Davis found success after arriving in Europe, winning titles in Lithuania and Spain. After a stint with Galatasaray in 2018-19, he returned to play for Fenerbahce in 2022 and has since become a household name in the Turkish League.

The Wisconsin product was named All-Turkish League second team in 2023. He would also lead the Istanbul club to cup titles in 2024 and 2025, as well as the Turkish League title last year.

But Hayes-Davis has always saved his best for last. His Final Four MVP will be added to the Turkish League Finals MVP in 2024 and the Turkish Cup Finals MVP this season.

