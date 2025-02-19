Wisconsin vs. Illinois Play Stats and Box Score for February 18, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 11 Wisconsin stayed within range of the top of the Big Ten with a home win over a slumping Illinois squad that is tumbling toward the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Wisconsin used a 16-4 run midway through the first half to create space over Illinois.

The Badgers improved to 21-5 and 11-4 in the Big Ten as the Illini fell to 17-10 and 9-8 in league play. Illinois is in seventh in the league and Wisconsin is in third, now a game and a half behind conference leading Michigan.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Player States and Box Score

Wisconsin

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Tonje 31 3 0 4 0 3 2 31 M. Klesmit 5 3 1 0 0 1 2 23 S. Crowl 20 7 5 2 0 1 0 28 J. Blackwell 16 6 4 2 0 2 3 30 N. Winter 7 8 1 1 0 0 0 17 C. Hunter 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 K. McGee 4 4 2 0 0 0 3 21 C. Gilmore 5 2 0 1 1 1 2 20 X. Amos 5 1 1 0 0 2 1 13 I. Gard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 R. Greppi 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 C. Hodges 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 J. Janicki 0 2 3 1 0 0 1 11 M. Ilver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Illinois

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN B. Humrichous 13 4 2 1 1 0 3 34 K. Boswell 7 1 2 2 0 3 4 26 J. Davis 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 T. White 7 5 0 0 1 2 3 24 K. Jakucionis 6 5 0 2 0 7 4 24 C. Booth 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 D. Gibbs-Lawhorn 17 4 5 0 1 0 1 25 AJ Redd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 W. Riley 11 3 3 1 1 1 0 30 T. Ivisic 7 3 1 0 1 1 1 21 K. Kutcher 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Summary

The teams traded early baskets and were tied at 13 with 13:23 left in the first half. Wisconsin's 16-4 run then jumped the Badgers to a 29-17 lead with 7:34 remaining in the first half.

Wisconsin's John Tonje had a massive game, putting up 31 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Steven Crowl added a strong all-around game with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. John Blackwell tallied 16 points.

Illinois had a balanced effort with reserve Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn leading the effort with 17 points, with 15 of those points coming in the second half. Ben Humrichous aided the scoring effort with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Will Riley chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Wisconsin will return to action again on Saturday, when the Badgers host Oregon. Illinois, on the other hand, will step away from conference play on Saturday when the Illini hosts No. 3 Duke. Illinois' next Big Ten game is next Tuesday, when the Iowa Hawkeyes will visit Illinois.

